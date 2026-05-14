USCIS Requires Final Action Dates for Employment-Based Filings in June 2026
Thursday, May 14, 2026

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The U.S. Department of State’s June 2026 Visa Bulletin confirms that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will again require use of the Final Action Dates chart—rather than the more permissive Dates for Filing chart—for employment-based adjustment of status filings. This determination may affect eligibility windows and filing timelines for adjustment of status filings.

Quick Hits

  • USCIS will require use of the Final Action Dates chart for employment-based adjustment of status filings in June 2026.
  • EB-1 India final action date retrogresses by three and a half months; EB-2 India retrogresses by more than ten months, signaling continued pressure on India-chargeability backlogs.
  • EB-3 dates advance slightly, with China moving forward six weeks and India moving forward one month; EB-5 Unreserved remains current for most countries.
  • Additional retrogression in EB-1, EB-2 (India and China), EB-3 (Philippines), and EB-5 Unreserved (India) is possible before the end of FY 2026.

Employment-Based Final Action Dates for June 2026

The June 2026 Visa Bulletin Final Action Dates chart reflects the following:

Category All Countries China (Mainland Born) India Philippines
EB-1 (Priority Workers) Current April 1, 2023 December 15, 2022*
EB-2 (Advanced Degree / Exceptional Ability) Current September 1, 2021 September 1, 2013*
EB-3 (Skilled Workers and Professionals) June 1, 2024 August 1, 2021 December 15, 2013 August 1, 2023
EB-3 Other Workers February 1, 2022 April 1, 2019 December 15, 2013 November 1, 2021
EB-5 Unreserved Current September 22, 2016 May 1, 2022
EB-5 Set-Asides (Rural, High Unemployment, Infrastructure) Current Current Current Current

Source: U.S. Department of State, June 2026 Visa Bulletin

Dates for Filing: Not Applicable for June 2026

Because USCIS has designated the Final Action Dates chart as the operative chart for June 2026, the Dates for Filing chart is not available for employment-based adjustment of status applications this month. Applicants who were eligible to file under the Dates for Filing chart but whose priority dates are not yet current under the Final Action Dates chart will be unable to file in June 2026.

Retrogression Warnings

The State Department flagged several categories for potential retrogression or unavailability before the close of fiscal year (FY) 2026 (September 30, 2026):

  • EB-1 and EB-2 for India: High demand has already required retrogression of final action dates; further retrogression or an “unavailable” designation may follow if India’s pro-rated annual limits are reached.
  • EB-2 for China: Sufficient demand and increased usage may require retrogression of the final action date in upcoming months.
  • EB-3 for Philippines: Similar demand pressures could necessitate retrogression.
  • EB-5 Unreserved for India: Retrogression or an “unavailable” designation may occur as early as next month.

The State Department also notes that some visa categories may become “unavailable” prior to the end of the fiscal year if annual limits, category limits, or pro-rated per-country limits are reached.

Next Steps

Employers and foreign nationals with pending or anticipated employment-based adjustment of status applications may want to consider the following:

  • confirming whether a priority date is current under the Final Action Dates chart—not just the Dates for Filing chart—before submitting or expecting to submit an adjustment of status application in June 2026;
  • for India-chargeability applicants in the EB-1 and EB-2 categories, determining the impact of retrogression on case timelines;
  • for employers sponsoring high volumes of India-born employees in the EB-2 pipeline, assessing risk in light of the potential for further retrogression or unavailability before September 30, 2026; and
  • monitoring the USCIS website (uscis.gov/visabulletininfo) for any mid-month determinations affecting chart availability.
© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

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