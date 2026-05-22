USA on Display: How "Made in America" Claims Are Regulated [Podcast]

“Made in the USA”—or maybe just claiming to be “Born in the U.S.A.”— simple claim, complicated rules. Keller and Heckman Partner Rick Mann, Counsel Antonia Stamenova-Dancheva, and Associate Anushka Stein join the hosts to unpack the evolving legal landscape of the distinction between advertising claims and country-of-origin rules, as well as key federal and state requirements such as the FTC’s Made in USA Labeling Rule, the Buy America Act, and California’s stricter standard. The group also breaks down the latest executive order and what it signals for enforcement, examines trends in FTC activity and rising class action litigation, and shares practical steps companies can take now.