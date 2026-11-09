U.S. Treasury’s Proposed Regulations Concerning Title X Of The 21st Century ROAD To Housing Act: What Real Estate Developers, Investors and Lenders Need to Know

Introduction

On July 11, 2026, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act became law, codified at 42 U.S.C. § 19521 (the “Act”). As discussed in our June 24 article, “Title X of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act: What Real Estate Developers, Investors and Lenders Need to Know” (the “Initial Article”), Title X of the Act generally bars a “large institutional investor” from buying—or entering into a contract to buy—a “single-family home” unless a statutory exception applies. Under the Act, a covered investor must be a qualifying for-profit entity engaged in the single-family rental (“SFR”) business that, alone or with others acting “in concert,” has direct or indirect “investment control” over at least 350 single-family homes. Homes acquired through statutory exceptions after July 11, 2026, are excluded from that count. For this purpose, a “single-family home” generally means a structure with no more than two dwelling units, excluding manufactured homes.

On October 23, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (the “Treasury”) issued proposed regulations under Title X (proposed 31 C.F.R. Part 36, the “Proposed Regulations”). The Proposed Regulations explain several exceptions for build-to-rent (“BTR”), renovate-to-rent, homeownership programs, creditor enforcement and institutional resales, as well as rules affecting investment funds and managers. However, some of the Treasury’s proposals could also complicate common BTR development and sale structures. As of the date hereof, the Proposed Regulations are not binding or final, and the Treasury expects additional rulemakings. Public comments on the Proposed Regulations will be due by November 23, 2026, and the statutory purchase prohibition under the Act becomes effective January 7, 2027, independent of when final regulations are adopted.

Key Takeaways

The headline for BTR is mixed: the Treasury proposes a purchase deadline of 18 months after a home receives its certificate of occupancy, but also confirms that qualifying homes can be resold repeatedly between covered institutional investors. The Treasury also proposes a written-program requirement for several exceptions and a more detailed test for passive investors.

Important gaps remain that are unresolved in the Proposed Regulations, including how the Act applies to fund aggregation, equity transfers, pre-effective-date purchase contracts and BTR homes leased before an institutional sale. The discussion below distinguishes what Congress expressly provided in the Act from the additional conditions the Treasury now offers in the in the Proposed Regulations.

BTR Protection: Greater Certainty, but a Narrower Initial Acquisition Window

The Act expressly allows purchases under a BTR program in which a large institutional investor “purchases, constructs, or constructs and retains” newly constructed homes to be managed as rentals. Our Initial Article explained why that language appeared to protect traditional BTR development and institutional takeout sales. The Treasury’s proposed definition, however, focuses on when a home is purchased and how it is first occupied.

Proposed § 36.5 would require a home acquired under the BTR exception to (i) have no previous owner-occupant, (ii) be purchased within 18 months after its certificate of occupancy (or local equivalent), and (iii) be first occupied by renters after the purchase. The Treasury rejected an alternative that would treat an older home as “newly constructed” solely because it was originally built and continuously used as a rental. The proposal does not separately explain how these purchase-focused requirements apply when an institutional investor itself constructs and retains the homes, a scenario the Act expressly includes.

This may matter for merchant-builders that deliver a community in phases, lease homes as they are completed and sell the stabilized project in one transaction. Because the proposed deadline is tied to each home’s certificate of occupancy, earlier phases could fall outside the proposed BTR exception even while later phases qualify. The Treasury has not proposed a project-wide extension measured from the final phase or stabilization. Another statutory exception may be needed for homes that miss the 18-month window.

A second issue concerns lease-up before closing. The proposed § 36.5(c) states that homes must be “after the purchase, first occupied by renters.” That language appears to require that first-time rental occupancy occur after the institutional buyer purchases the homes, so a home already renter-occupied before sale would appear ineligible for this exception. The Proposed Regulations do not expressly disqualify pre-leased homes or analyze pre-sale lease-up, so clarification remains warranted before buyers rely on this exception.

The Act permits BTR homes in both entirely rental and mixed rental/owner-occupied communities, and the Treasury confirms that the exception is not lost simply because a development also contains other property types. The rule still applies home-by-home: conventional apartment buildings with three or more dwelling units per structure generally fall outside the Act’s definition of “single-family home,” while qualifying SFR homes within the same development remain subject to the applicable exception.

Other points not addressed in the Proposed Regulations that require additional guidance include (i) potential timing differences created by temporary or phased certificates of occupancy; (ii) properties built and retained (as opposed to purchased) by an investor; (iii) how forward-purchase structures will be interpreted; and (iv) whether any required rental holding period will be imposed. The Treasury has not proposed a fixed minimum holding period and states that a qualifying institutional owner may later sell the home. Those details matter when developers choose between lease-up before sale, early takeout, and phased closings.

Secondary-Market Transactions: Liquidity Is Protected, With Conditions

The Act separately exempts a purchase from another large institutional investor if the seller owned the home on July 11, 2026, or acquired it in compliance with Title X. Proposed § 36.11 confirms that a compliant institutional-to-institutional sale can be followed by another qualifying sale. In other words, an eligible transfer does not exhaust the exception after one resale.

That is helpful for established SFR portfolios and qualifying BTR communities, but BTR status does not automatically exempt a property from every future sale restriction. For each institutional resale, the transaction parties must confirm that the seller qualifies as a large institutional investor and satisfies the relevant ownership-history requirement. The Treasury has not yet provided a safe harbor allowing buyers to rely solely on a seller certificate or other deliverable.

The Act’s 350-home counting rule creates a potential unintended consequence not addressed by the Proposed Regulations. In determining whether an entity qualifies as a “large institutional investor,” the Act excludes homes acquired through excepted purchases after July 11, 2026, but does not similarly exclude homes acquired before enactment. Consequently, an investor holding hundreds of BTR homes acquired through qualifying post-enactment exceptions, but fewer than 350 other countable homes (alone or in concert with other entities), may not qualify as a large institutional investor. A subsequent institutional purchaser could therefore be unable to rely on the institutional-to-institutional transfer exception because the seller does not meet the statutory definition, even though the homes were lawfully acquired and operated as BTR. Unless another statutory exception applies, this could complicate the resale of otherwise compliant BTR communities. This potential gap arises from the interaction of the Act’s statutory definitions and exceptions, rather than any express conclusion reached by Treasury, and warrants further clarification.

The Act also permits certain purchases from an investor not covered by Title X if completed within 2 years after the prohibition takes effect on January 7, 2027. This separate, time-limited statutory exception may help some merchant-builder or non-covered seller sales, but the Treasury has not developed implementing standards for it in the Proposed Regulations. Transaction parties should not assume it covers every sale by a developer or lasts beyond the statutory period.

Implications for Investment Funds, Joint Ventures and Managers

The Act’s reach depends on “investment control,” not just deed ownership. It can attribute a home to an entity that manages or advises the owner, controls its general partner or managing member, holds more than 25% of an equity class (unless passive), or otherwise controls the owner. The Proposed Regulations clarify the passive-investor and business-activity tests but do not supply a comprehensive rule for commonly managed funds or entities acting “in concert.”

Passive equity investors

The Act expressly excludes a passive investor from the over 25% equity attribution test. Proposed § 36.16 would treat an investor as passive in another entity only if (i) the investor, its controlled entities and their directors, officers, employees and designees have no director or officer position at that other entity, and (ii) the investor has no “property control right” over the homes. Such rights include approval or veto powers over buying, selling, holding, leasing, renovating or managing homes, regardless of how the rights are labeled.

The Proposed Regulations generally distinguish customary information, audit and certain economic or default rights from property-control rights, but do not offer a blanket protection for customary minority-JV consent rights. Investors should review reserved matters involving asset sales, budgets, leasing and management considering these factors. Even an investor that satisfies this passive test might have investment control under another statutory prong; conversely, failing the passive test alone does not establish that the investor meets the Act’s separate 350-home and business-activity requirements.

The Proposed Regulations do not explain precisely when parallel funds, co-investors or vehicles sharing a manager are “acting in concert,” or how upstream reorganizations change attribution. Those unresolved questions are especially important to sponsors operating multiple funds, sidecars or joint ventures.

Property managers and other service providers

The Act’s definition of a large institutional investor also requires engagement in the business of investing in, owning, renting, managing or holding SFR homes. Proposed § 36.15 treats income-seeking activity—including earning management fees—as meeting that business element, while excluding activity solely temporary and incidental to a different bona fide business, reasonably necessary to that business and not a regular or continuing investment strategy or portfolio management activity. But a fee-only manager is not covered solely because it manages 350 or more homes; investment control and the statutory home-count threshold under the Act must also be established.

Written Programs: A Proposed Condition for Certain Exceptions

The Act describes BTR, renovate-to-rent and two types of homeownership exceptions as purchases made pursuant to a “program,” without defining that term. Proposed § 36.3 would require written policies or procedures adopted before the relevant acquisitions and reasonably designed and implemented to ensure compliance under such a program. This applies to the four program-based exceptions, not automatically to every other statutory exception. The Proposed Regulations identify possible records and controls (such as qualification criteria, approvals, checklists, escalation processes, training and monitoring), but do not mandate a particular form or checklist.

Institutional buyers relying on one of these programs should confirm that the written program was in place before purchase and retain evidence that each acquisition satisfied it. The Treasury has not settled whether a general acquisition policy or one-project program is enough. A representation about the program and its application to the acquired homes may become useful PSA diligence; however, no proposed certification by itself guarantees the exception.

Renovate-to-Rent: Objective Rehabilitation Standards

The Act allows a renovate-to-rent acquisition only where the program substantially rehabilitates homes that fail structural or core-system elements of local building codes and makes improvements totaling at least 15% of the home’s purchase price. Proposed § 36.6 would test relevant defects as of purchase, require correction of all material deficiencies and apply the 15% spending requirement to each home. Ordinary cosmetic upgrades, routine turnover work and maintenance would not be enough under the Proposed Regulations.

The Treasury proposes a safe harbor for the substantial-rehabilitation requirement where qualifying structural or core-system work equals at least 10% of the home’s purchase price and all material deficiencies are corrected; however, the separate 15% overall improvement requirement still applies. For both calculations, the proposed “purchase price of the single-family home” generally excludes tax-assessed land value, rather than using the entire property price.

The Proposed Regulations leave practical valuation questions for bulk acquisitions and inaccurate or outdated assessments. Buyers should document pre-purchase code issues, inspection findings, rehabilitation scope and home-by-home expenditures rather than assume portfolio-wide spending is sufficient.

Homeownership Programs: More Defined Tenant Benefits

The Act provides two separate exceptions. A “homeownership program” requires limits rent and fees, treats the arrangement as a consumer-credit transaction, provides opt-in positive rent reporting and requires meaningful financial support. A “program to boost homeownership” can help a renter buy a different home and requires opt-in reporting plus a right of first refusal and a 30-day first-look opportunity; the Act says such a program “may entail” financial support. Proposed §§ 36.7 and 36.8 add contractual and operational detail for each program; proposed § 36.7 would expressly give the renter a right, exercisable no later than contract termination, to buy the rented home at no more than fair market value minus meaningful financial support.

The Treasury proposes non-exclusive safe harbors for meaningful financial support, using the lesser of $5,000 or the applicable percentage (2.5% after at least 5 years or 3.5% after at least 7 years) of the lesser of the renter’s pre-support property purchase price and the FHA one-unit mortgage limit for the county of the rented home in effect on the purchase date, with no direct or indirect recoupment from the renter. Notably, proposed § 36.8 would require meaningful financial support even though the Act states that a program to boost homeownership “may entail” it. The Proposed Regulations also detail first-look and matching procedures and protections when homes are transferred. Investors considering these exceptions should review consumer-credit, lease, rent-reporting and resale obligations together.

Creditors: Exceptions for Debt Enforcement

The Act protects specified acquisitions made in satisfaction of good faith debts where the creditor has the right to repossess the home under the debt contract and certain acquisitions resulting from foreclosure, deed-in-lieu, other lien enforcement or borrower default, when undertaken for loss mitigation or servicing obligations rather than “long-term investment.” Proposed §§ 36.9 and 36.10 confirm that, in qualifying circumstances, the exception can cover a subsequent purchase directly or indirectly from the eligible creditor, servicer or other holder of enforcement rights—not only the initial foreclosure purchaser.

That provides useful flexibility for REO dispositions, but the Treasury has not set a fixed permissible holding period or an objective line separating loss mitigation from long-term investment. A loan purchase by itself should not be conflated with a later acquisition of the underlying home; lenders and downstream buyers should separately document default, enforcement rights, REO acquisition and disposition history.

Penalties and Remaining Open Questions

The Act permits civil penalties for prohibited purchases or contracts of up to the greater of (i) $1 million per violation or (ii) three times the property’s purchase price (including the land on which a home is situated under proposed § 36.2). Proposed § 36.17 would treat a single prohibited purchase involving multiple large institutional investors as one violation solely when calculating the maximum penalty. Different homes can still generate separate violations, and the Proposed Regulations do not establish a comprehensive enforcement or purchaser-reliance safe harbor.

Other unresolved matters include (i) whether and how acquisitions of SPE interests, fund recapitalizations, mergers and ownership reorganizations are treated as purchases; (ii) how the ban on “contracting to purchase” applies to existing PSAs, forward commitments, options and assignments; (iii) counting rules for duplexes, townhomes, ground leases and unfinished homes; (iv) details of the 2-year noncovered-investor, for-sale development and senior-community exceptions; and (v) implementation details for HUD outreach and congressional reporting, and covered investors’ renter-notice and annual-notification duties, already imposed by the Act. These subjects are not resolved merely because the Treasury has proposed rules for other exceptions.

The Treasury’s authority also has statutory limits: the Act bars regulations that amend its defined terms or change the 350-home threshold, and restricts changes to the statutory exceptions. Comments asking the Treasury to address phased BTR projects or pre-sale leasing should therefore explain how the requested clarification fits the Act’s “newly constructed” and rental-use language, rather than assume the Treasury can create a new exception.

Practical Considerations for Developers, Investors and Lenders

As of the date hereof, the Proposed Regulations are not yet binding, but transactions expected to sign or close around January 7, 2027, merit advance review of the following steps:

BTR timing. Track each home’s certificate-of-occupancy date, initial occupancy and projected sale date. In phased projects, identify units that could fall outside the Treasury’s proposed 18-month window and consider which other statutory exceptions may be available.

Purchase agreements. Confirm whether the buyer is a covered investor and identify the exception relied upon. For institutional resales, request the seller’s acquisition history and relevant compliance records; consider tailored representations and conditions without assuming seller certifications create a legal safe harbor.

JV and fund documents. Review equity interests, common management, director/officer overlap and approval rights over property-level decisions; remember that the passive-investor test affects one statutory attribution prong, not every control theory.

Compliance records. For program-based exceptions, adopt and retain appropriate written policies before buying and preserve home-level documentation. The Treasury has not prescribed one required form of program.

Financing and remedies. Review proposed institutional takeout timing and recordkeeping in acquisition or construction loans, and preserve evidence supporting foreclosure and subsequent REO transfers.

Tenant programs. Coordinate rent reporting, purchase rights, first-look procedures and ownership changes when relying on a homeownership exception; monitor HUD’s separate rollout of renter-outreach, notices and reporting.

Public comments. The Treasury has expressly requested input on the 18-month BTR window and first-renter condition generally, property control rights and institutional resale diligence. Comments are due November 23, 2026, and could shape whether the final regulations accommodate customary development and capital structures.

Looking Ahead

The Proposed Regulations support the central conclusion of our Initial Article: the Act restricts certain SFR acquisitions but does not broadly outlaw BTR development or institutional rental ownership. The important new distinction is between a home developed for rental use and an acquisition that meets the Treasury’s proposed BTR conditions. A home can be BTR in commercial terms yet require a different statutory exception for a particular institutional sale.

The immediate focus for developers and investors should be the proposed 18-month acquisition rule, the treatment of merchant-builder lease-up, institutional resale eligibility and investment-control rights. The Act itself takes effect January 7, 2027, while these regulatory interpretations remain open for comment and further revision.