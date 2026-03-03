US State Law Status: Age-Appropriate Design Code Laws
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Many states have attempted to regulate how online services design their products, which we look at next in our state law series. They are mostly modeled off of a similar UK requirement. At a high level, these laws regulate how online platforms handle children’s data and how they design features for people under 18. 

Two states’ laws have been blocked. First is California’s Age Appropriate Design Code Act (AB 2273). While signed in 2022, it was stayed in 2023. Second is Maryland’s Kids Code (SB 571). It would have restricted content and notifications directed at minors beginning in October 2025. It was challenged, with key obligations stayed prior to its effective date.

Still with us is Vermont’s Age Appropriate Design Code (S 69). Signed into law in June 2025, it is currently set to take effect in 2027. It will limit both content and notifications directed at minors, including late-night activity notifications.

Putting It Into Practice: These evolving laws underscore the need to adapt to a patchwork of requirements. While we anticipate ongoing challenges, legislators are continuing to draft new or revised laws. A principles-based approach can help in this shifting environment.

