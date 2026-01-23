US Grocers Request Extended Compliance Window for New SNAP Restrictions
Friday, January 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • On January 1, 2026, major restrictions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) went into effect in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia. These five states were granted waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to restrict what foods can be purchased with the federal food aid benefits, such as candy and soda. Similar restrictions are set to take effect later this year in at least ten other states, though the types of restricted products differ by jurisdiction.
  • On December 30, 2025, USDA published a policy memo that clarified compliance requirements for retailers serving SNAP customers, reiterating that retailers have a 90-day grace period to comply with a state’s waiver once it is effective. After the grace period, noncompliant retailers will receive a warning letter triggering a 30-day compliance window, after which noncompliance could result in a loss of the ability for the retailer to accept SNAP payments.
  • However, US grocers are wary of USDA’s enforcement plan. The National Grocers Association (NGA) and National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) sent a letter to USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), requesting additional clarification on the policy memo and urging USDA “allow for a reasonable margin of error and to ensure that inadvertent, minor mistakes, such as those resulting from labeling changes, seasonal products, or products that fall within ambiguous or overlapping category definitions, do not trigger punitive actions.”
  • The letter warns that the agency has failed to fully consider the complexities retailers face in complying with the new regulations. The letter requests a six-month period between corrective guidance and formal warnings to give retailers time to fix any outstanding issues, as well as additional guidance regarding Universal Product Code (UPC) lists and definitions.
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 20 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interest LLCs with underlying multi family properties in Cambridge, MA, and Washington, DC.
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1603 18th Street S.E. LLC, underlying asset: multifamily property in Washington DC
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Aescape, Inc.
Published: 5 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

FDA Issues RFI on Gluten-Cross Contact Issues
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
WHO Updates Foodborne Disease Manuals
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Update on Canada’s Import Requirements for Certain FDA-Regulated Products Containing Meat and Poultry
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
President Trump Signs Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
CalRecycle Withdraws Proposed Regulations for Plastic Packaging and Food Service Ware EPR Program
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
EU Environmental Omnibus Package Impacts Packaging
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
Celestial Seasonings Sued for “All Natural” Flavor Label
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Publishes Updated 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
USDA US-Origin Labeling Rule Now in Effect
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
EU Report Addresses Sustainability of FCMs and Related Legislation
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
USDA’s New Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030, Include Focus on Chemicals in the Food Supply
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
FTC Warns 10 Companies to Comply with the Consumer Review Rule
by: Sheila A. Millar , Tracy P. Marshall
Federal Judge Blocks Enforcement of West Virginia Color Additive Ban
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 