US Extends EAR Enhanced Favourable Treatment to the UAE: Country Group Reclassification, Conditional Licence Exception Eligibility and the Advanced-Computing Carve-Out

On 10 July 2026, the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a final rule amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). The rule removes the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from country groups D:3 and D:4, and adds it to Country Group A:5, the group that receives the most favourable licence-exception treatment the EAR offers.1 Press coverage has described the rule as making controlled military goods, satellites and advanced computing hardware licence-free for the UAE. The new rule for the UAE widens access to licence exceptions for controlled items rather than removing licensing requirements, as often reported. These exceptions require BIS approval of the recipient by name, while the Commerce Control List (CCL) obligations remain fully in place.

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1BIS, Enhanced Favorable Treatment for the United Arab Emirates under the Export Administration Regulations (Final Rule, RIN 0694-AK54, filed for public inspection 10 July 2026; publication 14 July 2026); Bureau of Industry and Security, Department of Commerce Eases Export Controls for UAE (10 July 2026).

Tigran Piruzyan contributed to this article