U.S. Consular Operations in Israel Resume

Following an extended suspension tied to ongoing security conditions in the region, U.S. consular operations in Israel have resumed after the prior closure of the U.S. Branch Office in Tel Aviv and the pause in consular processing.

Nonimmigrant Visa Processing Updates

There are reports from attorneys that nonimmigrant visa processing has begun moving forward. Consular officials in Tel Aviv have communicated to various stakeholders that visa services have resumed, although detailed public guidance has not yet been posted on the U.S. Embassy’s website. Practitioners have also started receiving case‑specific communications regarding pending nonimmigrant visa matters, indicating that at least some consular officers have returned to work and are reviewing affected cases.

Immigrant Visa Processing Update Pending

At this time, the U.S. Embassy has not released any formal update regarding immigrant visa processing, including whether it is scheduling immigrant visa interviews or resuming routine processing. The Embassy has not released information regarding appointment availability, processing capacity, or anticipated timelines.

How Visa Applicants May Be Impacted

Applicants and employers with pending or planned visa matters involving the U.S. Consular Post in Israel may experience a phased or limited reopening. As operations resume, applicants may encounter backlogs, limited appointment availability, or prioritization of certain case types.

Applicants should consider:

Monitoring official U.S. Embassy announcements.

Watching for direct communication from the consular section regarding their specific case.

Preparing documentation in anticipation of possible interview scheduling.

Looking Ahead

Although consular operations have resumed, uncertainty remains regarding the specifics. Processing timelines and procedural details will continue to evolve.