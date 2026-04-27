U.S. Consular Operations in Israel Resume
Monday, April 27, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Following an extended suspension tied to ongoing security conditions in the region, U.S. consular operations in Israel have resumed after the prior closure of the U.S. Branch Office in Tel Aviv and the pause in consular processing.

Nonimmigrant Visa Processing Updates

There are reports from attorneys that nonimmigrant visa processing has begun moving forward. Consular officials in Tel Aviv have communicated to various stakeholders that visa services have resumed, although detailed public guidance has not yet been posted on the U.S. Embassy’s website. Practitioners have also started receiving case‑specific communications regarding pending nonimmigrant visa matters, indicating that at least some consular officers have returned to work and are reviewing affected cases.

Immigrant Visa Processing Update Pending

At this time, the U.S. Embassy has not released any formal update regarding immigrant visa processing, including whether it is scheduling immigrant visa interviews or resuming routine processing. The Embassy has not released information regarding appointment availability, processing capacity, or anticipated timelines.

How Visa Applicants May Be Impacted

Applicants and employers with pending or planned visa matters involving the U.S. Consular Post in Israel may experience a phased or limited reopening. As operations resume, applicants may encounter backlogs, limited appointment availability, or prioritization of certain case types.

Applicants should consider:

  • Monitoring official U.S. Embassy announcements.
  • Watching for direct communication from the consular section regarding their specific case.
  • Preparing documentation in anticipation of possible interview scheduling.

Looking Ahead

Although consular operations have resumed, uncertainty remains regarding the specifics. Processing timelines and procedural details will continue to evolve.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Good-Faith Dispute on Coverage Shields Insurer from Chapter 93A Exposure
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
The Proposed Ban on Upwards-Only Rent Reviews in UK Commercial Leases: Retrospective Effect on Renewal Options
by: John J. Elliott
Late-Discovered Emails Open the Door to Chapter 93A Counterclaim
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Texas AG Issues Proposed Rules Implementing SB 17 Restrictions on Foreign Ownership of Texas Real Property
by: Richard A. Crow , Jennica J. Garcia
How the US Supreme Court’s Invalidation of IEEPA Tariffs May Impact European Companies
by: Georg von Wallis , Dr. Lucas Wüsthof
Executive Order 14398 Targets ‘Racially Discriminatory DEI Activities’ in Federal Contracts
by: Melissa P. Prusock , Matthew J. Cannon
Earnout Dispute Fails as Court Refuses to Expand Chapter 93A Beyond Contract
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
H-1B to B-1/B-2 Change of Status After Termination: What Workers, Employers Should Know
by: Joshua J. Shin
California Courts Chart Their Own Course on Ministerial Exception in Wage and Hour Cases
by: Ellen Bronchetti , Bailey McCabe Hashim
What Fry v. Honda Signals About Early Chapter 93A Exposure
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
DOS and USCIS Expand Immigration Screening Across Visas and Benefits
by: Natalie Gorelishvili
Disclosure in England and Wales: Where to Next on the AI Journey?
by: Annabel Thomas , Johnny Shearman
Changes to Premium Processing: What Petitioners, Applicants Should Know
by: Rebecca B. Schechter

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 