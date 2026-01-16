U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Announces Shorter Validity Periods for Certain Employment Authorization Documents
Friday, January 16, 2026
|
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has revised the maximum validity periods for employment authorization documents (EADs) in several categories. This change is effective immediately and applies to EADs issued on or after December 5, 2025. For the impacted categories listed below, USCIS will limit the validity period from 5 years to 18 months.
The Impacted Categories:
Details:
Implications:
Employers should notify employees several months before EAD expiration to avoid renewal delays and prepare for possible processing delays.
