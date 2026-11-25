Key Takeaways

What Happened: On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Army issued a request for proposals (RFP) for commercial power generation facilities, with the option to develop accompanying data centers, at nine military installations. The solicitation reflects the military departments' (MILDEP) continued efforts to promote on-base enhanced use leases (EULs) to advance the Administration’s national defense and industrial policy priorities. It also reflects an evolution in the Army’s emphasis from data center-forward projects with an energy tail to energy-forward projects with a possible data center component.

Who's Impacted: Energy developers, utilities, independent power producers, data center operators, infrastructure investors, defense contractors, and defense communities.

What Should Companies Consider Doing in Response: Companies should evaluate whether development on military installations offers commercial and strategic advantages in the evolving power and data center landscape and whether the proposed sites align with local infrastructure supply and customer demand. They should also consider the potential complexities of federal leasing restrictions, evolving environmental review and permitting requirements, installation security requirements, and applicable cybersecurity obligations and supply chain restrictions. Companies should also survey local community support for the project and research possible in-kind consideration proposals for the relevant base.

Timelines for Action: Proposals are due January 18, 2027, at 5:00 pm ET. The Army will conduct site tours beginning November 30, with registration deadlines of November 25, December 2, and December 9, depending on the installation. The deadline for submitting questions is January 6, 2027, at 5:00 pm ET.

Army Solicits Commercial Power Generation and Data Center Projects

The Army's RFP (No. DACA27-1-27-0015900) seeks privately financed commercial power generation, with possible data center development, at nine bases across the country. This builds on the Army’s recent awards for power generation projects at six installations. The Army prefers projects that combine power generation and data centers but will consider standalone power generation facilities. Unlike similar solicitations from the Army and from other federal agencies in 2025, it will not consider standalone data center proposals.

The Army will consider a range of generation and storage technologies, including natural gas turbines, reciprocating internal combustion engines, fuel cells, hydrogen systems, advanced nuclear reactors, battery energy storage, and solar generation combined with dispatchable generation and storage.

For any data center component, the Army's first preference is for secure facilities capable of supporting classified workloads, followed by hyperscale facilities supporting artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, with a targeted power usage effectiveness of 1.15 or less.

The solicitation identifies opportunities at the following installations:

Installation Site Tour Registration Deadline Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 30 November 25 Blue Grass Army Depot, Kentucky December 1 November 25 Pine Bluff Arsenal, Arkansas December 2 November 25 Fort Rucker, Alabama December 3 November 25 Fort Hood, Texas December 8 December 2 Fort McCoy, Wisconsin December 10 December 2 Sierra Army Depot, California December 15 December 9 Tooele Army Depot, Utah December 16 December 9 Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington December 17 December 9

Section 2667 Background

Under 10 U.S.C. § 2667, the MILDEPs have authority to lease certain property on military installations for commercial development. Although the statute generally limits leases to five years and makes the leases revocable by the MILDEPs, the MILDEP Secretary may authorize longer terms and/or waive the right to revoke at will, upon finding that doing so promotes the national defense or serves the public interest. Unlike other Title 10 authorities that contemplate the military’s procurement of energy or other services developed onsite, Section 2667 facilitates private projects where the installation serves as the landlord, not the customer. Because Section 2667 projects are on federal land, the lease is a federal action subject to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other permitting requirements for federal actions. The MILDEPs must compete the leases, absent a finding of public interest.

The latest solicitation illustrates the military’s overall trend toward increased use of enhanced use leasing and also its recognition of rising nationwide demand for energy resources and new political constraints on data center development.

A Changing Business Case for On-Base Development?

In 2025, the Army and Air Force, along with other federal agencies, solicited proposals for data center development at several military installations, with mixed results. At the time, the business case for a data center-forward project on federal land was complex: developers appeared wary of federal leasing restrictions, environmental review obligations, and installation security requirements when comparable private-sector development sites were available.

One year later, the landscape has shifted, and the Army’s RFP appears to internalize two realities: first, regardless of data center politics, the Nation remains in need of new energy generation. Thus, the Army has shifted its emphasis from data center siting to energy generation siting. Second, the widespread concern over data centers in local communities could present a new comparative advantage for behind-the-fenceline siting, as military installations may offer developers reduced exposure to certain local land-use restrictions, greater predictability in coordinating governmental approvals, and enhanced physical security. Opportunities to develop dedicated power generation alongside data centers may further improve the attractiveness of military sites, especially if the new generation translates to downward pressure on local utility rates.

But development on federal property does not necessarily insulate projects from local opposition. Indeed, the Army's November RFP expressly requires data center developers to describe their community outreach plans, assess potential opposition, and explain how they would address community concerns.

Other RFP specifications include:

Lease Term. The Army proposes an initial 25-year lease term. Developers may propose additional renewal periods but must justify their duration.

The Army proposes an initial 25-year lease term. Developers may propose additional renewal periods but must justify their duration. Energy Resilience. Developers must provide contingency power to the host installation within one hour of a grid outage and maintain that supply for at least 14 consecutive days. The Army favors proposals offering longer periods of independent operation, up to 90 days. The developer must build any infrastructure improvements necessary for the installation to receive the power.

Developers must provide contingency power to the host installation within one hour of a grid outage and maintain that supply for at least 14 consecutive days. The Army favors proposals offering longer periods of independent operation, up to 90 days. The developer must build any infrastructure improvements necessary for the installation to receive the power. Lease Consideration. Developers must provide consideration equal to or greater than the fair market rental value of the leasehold interest. The Army prefers in-kind consideration.

Developers must provide consideration equal to or greater than the fair market rental value of the leasehold interest. The Army prefers in-kind consideration. Commercial Offtake. Developers must secure their own customers for electricity and data center capacity. The Army does not commit to purchasing either.

Developers must secure their own customers for electricity and data center capacity. The Army does not commit to purchasing either. Private Financing. Developers must demonstrate their ability to finance the entire project lifecycle, including environmental review, construction, operations, and decommissioning.

Developers must demonstrate their ability to finance the entire project lifecycle, including environmental review, construction, operations, and decommissioning. Eligibility and Supply Chains. The Army limits eligible offerors to U.S.-organized entities with majority domestic ownership and control and a U.S. place of business. The RFP also restricts foreign participation, equipment sourcing, and certain battery procurement.

Other Legal, Environmental, and Commercial Considerations

Companies evaluating EUL opportunities should account for several differences between development on military installations and conventional private-sector projects, including limitations on government indemnification. Installation access requirements may complicate construction schedules and ongoing operations. Developers must also account for physical security, cybersecurity, and supply chain requirements.

Environmental Review and Permitting. The Army requires completion of NEPA review before executing a lease. Other potential federal siting requirements include National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) consultation and Endangered Species Act (ESA) Section 7 consultation. See B&D’s recent advisory on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act for a preview of how pending legislation may change those requirements. Projects may also be subject to state and local operational permitting requirements, although the RFP specifically notes that some of the sites are subject to exclusive federal legislative jurisdiction (also known as enclave jurisdiction), which may limit the extent of state and local government regulatory authority.

Next Steps

As suitable sites for energy, data center, and industrial development become more difficult to secure, military installations warrant consideration as an alternative to private property. Developers that understand the legal and commercial constraints of federal property development will be better positioned to assess and pursue these opportunities. Companies interested in the current solicitation should promptly register for site tours; review the proposed lease and term sheet; and assess site-specific environmental, infrastructure, and jurisdictional conditions.