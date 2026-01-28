UPDATE/REMINDER- California Employers Must Circulate New “Know Your Rights” Notice by February 1, 2026, Gather Emergency Contacts by March 30, 2026
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Following our previous November 12, 2025, alert, the California Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) released the template it was required to design for the California “Know Your Rights” notice pursuant to under SB 294. Employers are required to circulate and/or post this notice to California employees by February 1, 2026. This is a template notice. Employers may prepare their own version so long as it meets the minimum requirements under the law and mirrors the DIR’s example. Like other employee notices, California employers must circulate these in the appropriate language to employees, where necessary. Spanish language versions are currently available, and covered employers should check the DIR’s public website for other language updates as they become available.

Finally, as we noted in our previous update, California employers must comply with a second March 30, 2026 deadline to allow workers and new hires to designate an emergency contact. The law also requires employers to ask workers if the employer is authorized to contact that designated individual if the worker is arrested or detained by law enforcement or other agencies. In order to ensure workers and new hires are able to provide this information by the March 30 deadline, we recommend that employers provide workers with an updated form to designate or confirm their emergency contact. The updated form should include a specific space that clearly asks workers if they authorize the employer to contact the designated emergency contact if the worker is arrested or detained in an enforcement action. As always, we recommend employers conduct management trainings and update any protocols and policies to ensure proper compliance with these laws and procedures.

