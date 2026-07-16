Update on New Jersey’s New Data Broker Rule

Last week, we wrote about the newly enacted New Jersey data broker law. On July 10, 2026, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs published an alert clarifying that covered data brokers and data collectors will not need to register or pay registration fees until the Division launches the required public registry, which is expected in spring 2027. The first registration period is anticipated to run from April 1, 2027, through June 30, 2027, with additional guidance to come before then. The alert also notes that the Division plans to issue further guidance on other aspects of the law, including its restrictions on the sale or licensing of sensitive data.

Although some enforcement activity may be delayed while the registry and guidance are developed, businesses that collect, sell, license, or otherwise handle New Jersey consumer data should consider using this period to assess whether the law applies and what compliance steps may be needed.