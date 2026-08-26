UPDATE—FTC Announces 2027 Telemarketer Fees to Access the National Do Not Call Registry
Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The FTC issued a press release announcing 2027 fees for accessing the National DNC.

The Federal Trade Commission today announced new fees for telemarketers to access phone numbers on the National Do Not Call (DNC) Registry for Fiscal Year 2027 which begins on October 1, 2026.

All telemarketers calling consumers in the United States are required to download the numbers on the National DNC Registry to ensure they do not call consumers who have registered their phone numbers. The first five area codes are free to download, and organizations that are exempt, such as some charities and political callers, may obtain the entire list for free. Telemarketers must subscribe each year for access to the Registry numbers.

The cost of accessing a single area code in the registry will be $85 in FY 2027, which is an increase of $3 from FY 2026. The maximum charge to any single entity for accessing all area codes nationwide will be $23,425 (up from $22,626 in FY 2026). The fee for accessing an additional area code for a half year will increase to $43 in FY 2027 from $41 in FY 2026.

The Commission vote authorizing publication of the Federal Register notice announcing the new fees was 2-0.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Xevant Holdco, LLC
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare data analytics & integration business
Published: 17 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 14 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: 4344 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove, Illinois
Published: 10 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: KP Engineering Liquidation Trust
Published: 31 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 