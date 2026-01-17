Update on Canada’s Import Requirements for Certain FDA-Regulated Products Containing Meat and Poultry
Saturday, January 17, 2026

  • On January 13, 2026, FDA announced that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has updated data requirements for official certificates for imports of FDA-regulated products that contain bovine-, porcine-, or poultry-derived ingredients.
  • CFIA is now requiring the following additional information to be included on an FDA-issued “Certificate to a Foreign Government” (CFG) destined for Canada:
    • Complete name and address of the manufacturer/processor.
    • Complete legal name and physical address of the exporting company.
  • Additional information on the CFIA requirements for CFGs from FDA can be found at can be found at Food Export Library | FDA.
