Unsheathing its Sword: CFIUS Seeks Judicial Enforcement

Overview

On February 9, 2026, the United States filed suit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia to enforce a July 2025 presidential order compelling the divestment of Jupiter Systems – a US company – by the Chinese company Suirui Group. The acquisition was consummated in 2020, and neither Suirui Group nor Jupiter Systems submitted a notice with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Jupiter Systems provides video communications hardware and software solutions to, among others, the US government and its products have been integrated into critical military and infrastructure systems. The presidential order found that Suirui Group’s acquisition of Jupiter Systems would “impair the national security of the United States” and required the complete divestment of Jupiter Systems by a specified deadline. 90 Fed. Reg. 31,125. According to the complaint, the unresolved risk centered on the potential compromise of Jupiter Systems’ products that would permit unauthorized access to data or the impairment of critical systems. Despite extensions, Suirui Group failed to divest. The Department of Justice is seeking injunctive relief and, of particular note, the transfer of the Jupiter Systems assets to a third-party fiduciary pending a final divestment consistent with the July 2025 order.

Why it matters

This is the first-ever CFIUS enforcement action filed in federal district court. Although only at the pleadings stage, this filing matters because it sends a clear signal that when parties resist CFIUS-imposed obligations, this Administration will not shy away from seeking the most severe remedies legally available.

The complaint underscores several takeaways. First, CFIUS jurisdiction is not time-barred or cabined by administrations. This transaction closed nearly six years prior to filing, and was initially identified for CFIUS review in March 2024 during the Biden Administration. Second, relief beyond financial penalties is within bounds, including control by third-party fiduciaries, forced unwinding, and other structural remedies, demonstrating that commercial difficulties and considerations associated with divestment will not eclipse national security concerns. Third, party conduct matters. Suirui Group requested and was granted at least two extensions to the originally imposed divestment deadline. Tellingly, the complaint alleges that Suirui Group missed a deadline to provide a term sheet describing how the terms of the July 2025 order would be met. These allegations strongly suggest that CFIUS was willing to accommodate an orderly divestment with a level of party input, but Suirui Group’s failure to engage with CFIUS at an acceptable level appears to have precipitated the decision to seek judicial engagement.

The bottom line for dealmakers and regulatory counsel is that compliance with CFIUS obligations and presidential orders is not optional. Noncompliance is an enforcement problem, not a policy disagreement.

Relevant Background

CFIUS is a nine-member interagency committee, chaired by the Department of the Treasury and composed of eight other agencies with substantive national security equities, authorized to review certain transactions involving foreign investment in the United States and certain real-estate transactions by foreign persons to determine the effect of the transactions on the national security of the United States. Links can be found here: DOJ press release; DOJ complaint; and July 2025 Divestment Order.

This article was co-authored by Eric S. Johnson