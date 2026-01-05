THE UNMAKING OF GROK- Elon Musk’s xAI Sues California Attorney General Over AI Training Disclosure Law
Monday, January 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has filed a lawsuit challenging California Assembly Bill 2013 (“AB 2013”), a legislation mandating generative AI developers to disclose detailed information about the datasets they used to train their models.

AB 2013, also known as the Generative Artificial Intelligence: Training Data Transparency Act, was signed into law on September 28, 2024, and was set to take effect on January 1, 2026. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Central District of California at the tail end of 2025, seeks to permanently enjoin California AG Rob Bonta from enforcing the provisions of AB 2013 against xAI.

xAI’s complaint emphasizes the substantial resources it dedicated to identifying high-quality data to train its flagship AI chatbot, Grok, and its efforts to safeguard information about the datasets it uses, arguing that the datasets themselves and their usage are valuable trade secrets. According to xAI, “AB 2013 is [] a trade-secrets-destroying disclosure regime that hands competitors a roadmap to learn how companies like xAI are developing and training their proprietary AI models.” xAI also argues that the information sought to be disclosed by AB 2013 is not valuable to consumers, “who are far more interested in evaluating how an end-product performs the tasks it is given than in obtaining technical details about the datasets and processes companies use to train their models.”

The lawsuit alleges that AB 2013 runs afoul of the U.S. Constitution’s Takings Clause by compelling xAI to give up its trade secrets – or significantly reducing their value – without any promise of compensation. xAI also advances a First Amendment argument, stating that forcing it to disseminate specific information unlawfully compels speech, which is treated no differently than restricting speech. Looking to AB 2013’s legislative history, xAI notes that the law was designed to “help[] identify and mitigate biases,” arguing that it therefore triggers the strict scrutiny standard required by content- and viewpoint-based regulation of speech.

With no dearth of litigation funds on either side – xAI is valued at well over $200 billion – this lawsuit looks set to go the distance. Interestingly, the filing comes amidst international backlash over Grok reportedly generating sexually explicit content featuring minors. A 2023 study conducted by Stanford University had found thousands of child sexual abuse images in a dataset used to train AI image generation models.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

OPENAI LIABLE FOR ROBOCALLS/TEXTS???- New TCPA Complaint Claims OpenAi and Twilio are Liable for User Initiated Robotexts Violating the TCPA–and This Could Change Everything
by: Eric J. Troutman
CASE HEARD ‘ROUND THE WORLD?- Court Holds Australian Company Can Be Sued In U.S. For TCPA Violations And Its a Warning Shot to the Whole World
by: Eric J. Troutman
ELEVATE- Lead Buyer Elevate Health Sues Lead Seller for Indemnity in TCPA Class Action And Let’s See More of This in 2026
by: Eric J. Troutman
CLASS IS NOT IN SESSION: Court Affirms Denial of Class Certification In TCPA Lawsuit
by: Oliver Shapiro
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’S COOKIE CONSENT DIDN’T HARMONIZE- What the Court Let Play On
by: Blake Landis
WOLF STRIKES AGAIN- Lead Generator Sued Personally in TCPA Class Action as Motion to Dismiss Fails
by: Eric J. Troutman
LOSSES PILING UP: Another Court Holds Cell Phones Are “Residential” Lines And Maybe People Should Stop Arguing Otherwise
by: Eric J. Troutman
THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM?- The DO NOT Call Act 2025 Brings Jail Time Back on the Table for TCPA Offenders
by: Puja J. Amin
UNHAPPY NEW YEAR?: Businesses Operating in California Must Watch Out for Senate Bill 82 – the New Law Taking Effect on January 1st that May Cripple Consumer Arbitration Agreements in the Lead-Gen Industry
by: Tammana Malik
QUEENIE’S TEN- Finally An Authoritative Consent Format Guide—Queenie’s Ten is the Checklist You’ve Been Looking For!
by: Puja J. Amin
NO THRILL RIDE FOR SIX FLAGS- California Court Lets All Seven CIPA, Privacy and Federal Wiretap Claims Proceed Over Alleged Cookie Tracking on Ticketing Website
by: Puja J. Amin
CLAIM TOSSED- Robocalls Cause “Annoyance” Not “Severe Emotional Distress” Court Holds
by: Eric J. Troutman
AN UNCOMFORTABLE SEAT- TCPA Class Action Lawsuit Just Filed Against Big Sandy Furniture
by: Oliver Shapiro

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 