Unlocking the Power of Legal Directories: A Guide for US Lawyers (Part II)

In Part I of this look at the power of legal directories, we explained what a legal directory is, who reads them, and why they are an important component of law firm marketing strategies. In Part II, we’ll share our tips for successfully navigating the lifecycle of a submission and how to gain, maintain, and ultimately improve your rankings.

Lifecycle

A legal directory submission is a structured, multi-stage process that transforms data from firm, referees, and market commentators into rankings. While each directory (e.g., Legal 500 USA or Chambers USA) has its own methodology, the legal directory submissions lifecycle shares common elements: strategy development > submission preparation > referee selection > deadline > referee management > research interviews > guide launch.

Strategy

Effective submissions begin with a clear strategy. This ideally includes short-, mid-, and long-term objectives that align with directory criteria, firm messaging, and available internal resources, rather than relying on a reactive, inconsistent, or ad hoc approach. Early engagement with key stakeholders is essential to secure partner buy-in and set clear expectations around everyone’s roles, inputs, and timelines. A well-defined strategy also enables firms to identify which practice areas and lawyers to prioritise, identify referees, make the internal process more efficient, and be refined year on year because consistency is critical to building reputation and improving rankings.

To maximise impact, a legal directory strategy should be integrated into the firm’s broader marketing and business development strategy, supporting longer-term objectives such as succession planning, talent recruitment, and overall commercial growth.

Submissions

This document captures key information about your lawyers and their expertise, so it is important to align content with the relevant practice area definitions. For Legal 500, submissions, especially the work matters, carry the most weight in ranking decisions, so are crucial to build rankings. Submissions typically include lawyer biographies and recent representative matters that demonstrate expertise, client base, and market position, supporting the firm overview.

Be intentional rather than taking a scattergun approach to submissions. A strategic approach helps theme a submission and focus on the ranked and pitched lawyers. A strategic approach allows you to theme the submission, prioritize ranked and proposed lawyers, and reinforce firm messaging. Content should be clear, concise, recent, and memorable, avoiding overly technical legalese and unnecessary marketing language. Focus on the value your team brought to the matter and your client, not an overly technical summary of events.

Referees

Often overlooked, referee feedback is a pivotal component of rankings, especially for Chambers, where referee feedback can weigh heavily in ranking decisions. Firms should select clients to act as referees who are available, informed, and able to speak substantively about their experience with the team. It is worth noting that referees do not have to relate to the submission. Effective referee management requires clear communication of expectations and deadlines to referees. The personal touch cannot be underestimated.

Research

At this stage, researchers analyze information gathered from submissions, referees, and market commentators to make informed and objective ranking decisions. Most legal directories apply an internal scoring methodology, which our expert consultants can help firms understand and navigate. Some firms will be invited to participate in research interviews, providing an opportunity to engage directly with researchers and reinforce the key themes in their submission.

This stage may also inform the outcome of legal awards, depending on the directory’s award process.

Rankings

Firms are ranked into tiers or bands based on submission content, referee feedback, and comparative market analysis. Beyond marketing and pitch updates, these ranking insights can inform client services, market positioning, succession planning, professional development, and recruitment, as well as inform the legal directory strategy for the next cycle.

Why firms work with a legal directory consultant?

Many firms now work with legal directory specialists due to the significant time and resource commitment required to manage multiple directory deadlines, compile submission information, and coordinate the referee process. With each directory applying different criteria and expectations, a one-size-fits-all approach is rarely effective.

Consultants support marketing /business development teams with crafting a legal directory strategy to tie into the firm’s wider marketing plan to utilise resources effectively, improve partner engagement, and simplify project managing the process. They strengthen submissions by translating complex or understated work into clear, compelling narratives that resonate with researchers and align with each directory’s internal scoring system. Consultants can advise on what makes a good referee, how to avoid referee fatigue, and communicate key information to help referees provide timely and meaningful feedback. Legal directory specialists can provide a referee coordination team to track key deadlines and monitor response rates to ensure this critical stage isn’t overlooked. Converting between legal directory templates can be confusing and time-consuming, which is why many firms work with consultants to streamline this process and avoid recycling content without tailoring it to the directory.

Overall, using a legal directory can add value, monitor key information, and saves time, allowing business development and marketing teams, as well as partners, to focus their efforts on higher-priority initiatives.

Conclusion

Legal directory rankings are far more than industry accolades; they are strategic tools that drive business development, support recruitment, and strengthen a firm’s reputation. Successfully navigating the complex lifecycle of submissions, referees, and research requires careful planning, clear messaging, and consistent execution. Engaging a legal directory consultant can make this process more efficient and impactful, working together to craft compelling submissions, manage referees effectively, and align each stage with broader marketing and business development objectives. With this expert guidance, firms can maximise their rankings, enhance market positioning, and ensure that their expertise is communicated clearly to researchers, clients, and the wider legal market.

What is our one key takeaway? A strategic approach is critical to building rankings and improving internal efficiency.

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