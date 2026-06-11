United States: Supreme Court Holds SEC Does Not Need to Prove Pecuniary Loss in Disgorgement
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On 4 June 2026, the Supreme Court unanimously decided Sripetch v. SEC, ruling that the SEC does not need to prove that victims of a securities law violation suffered pecuniary loss to obtain disgorgement.

Sripetch follows the Court’s 2020 decision in Liu v. SEC, which held that disgorgement qualifies as an equitable remedy only if awarded for the benefit of victims and limited to the wrongdoer’s illicit profits. In 2021, Section 21(d)(7) was added to the Exchange Act, granting the SEC express disgorgement authority separate from its general equitable authority in Section 21(d)(5). Lower courts disagreed on whether the SEC must show actual financial harm, prompting the Court to take up Sripetch.

Takeaways

The Court limited its ruling to the question of financial harm, holding that—even assuming traditional equitable limitations apply—the SEC does not need to prove victims lost money. In equity, courts have long permitted stripping a wrongdoer of profits from unlawful action where the defendant interfered with plaintiff’s rights, even without proof of financial loss. This is distinct from a claim for damages, which does require showing a monetary loss.

The Court cited numerous historical cases where courts awarded relief even though the plaintiff suffered little or no measurable financial harm, focusing on the benefit the wrongdoer unfairly received rather than the victim’s loss.

Acknowledging Liu’s holding that disgorgement is meant to restore the status quo, the Court identified two possible outcomes: (1) the wrongdoer is stripped of their gains, or (2) the wrongdoer keeps the profits simply because of the plaintiff’s lack of financial harm. The Court held that equity favors the first outcome.

Future Developments

Justice Thomas agreed with the result but wrote separately, arguing that disgorgement under Section 21(d)(7) of the Exchange Act is not an equitable remedy at all, but rather a legal one—similar to restitution—which would entitle defendants to a jury trial under the Seventh Amendment. He noted that the Fifth and Second Circuits currently disagree on this question and predicted the Court will need to address it in a future case.

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Certain personal property of Cubitac Corp. and Cabitac Corp
Published: 4 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from K&L Gates LLP

United States- Show Me the Money- SEC Risk Alert Highlights Advisers’ Economic Conflict
by: Thoreau A. Bartmann , Jennifer Klass
The Economic Simplification Act of 26 May 2026- Key Implications for French Commercial Leases
by: Julien Chabanat , Elodie Seddoh
Western Australia – New State Development Act
by: Paul Lalich , Simon Moen
US Supreme Court Unanimously Holds State-Line Crossing Not Required for FAA's "Transportation Worker" Exemption—Key Questions for Employers Remain
by: Eugene C. Ryu , Erinn L. Rigney
California Lays the Groundwork for More Sweeping AI Workforce Regulation—Employers Should Start Preparing Now
by: Neil A. Eddington , Isabella F. Sparhawk
Machines Fight Back- Federal Lawsuit Challenges Hill County Data Center Moratorium, Seeks US$100 Million in Takings-Based Claim
by: Thomas G. Allen , Austin D. McCarty
Defense Contractors Face Expansion of National Security Disclosure and Mitigation Requirements to Unclassified Contracts
by: Guillermo S. Christensen , Sheila A. Armstrong
Balancing Innovation and Risk—President Trump's Executive Order Aims to Review Security Implications of High-Risk AI Models
by: Marne Marotta , Scott J. Gelbman
Latin America in Focus: Trump Administration Bolsters Regional Focus by Designating Brazilian Organized Crime Groups as SDGTs and FTOs
by: Michael Culhane Harper , Guillermo S. Christensen
Compensating Victims of Deep Fake Fraud- Global Responses
by: Judith E. Rinearson , Daniel Knight
The UK Sporting Events Bill 2026-A New Playbook for Major Events?
by: Millie Pierce
Japan Blocks Foreign Acquisition on National Security Grounds, Signaling Increased Scrutiny
by: Eric W. Sedlak , Dale M. Araki
United States: Updated Qualified Client Standard
by: Trevor M. Gates

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 