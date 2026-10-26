United States: The FY 2027 Exam Priorities Get a Pumpkin Spice Makeover

It’s that time of year again. Like pumpkin spice, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Division of Examinations’ (the Division) annual priorities arrive each fall, and they mostly taste the same. The FY 2027 list, released 23 October 2026, keeps last year’s general framework for advisers and funds: fiduciary duty, compliance programs, fees and expenses, portfolio management, never-examined firms, and cybersecurity. But a few new ingredients made it into the recipe, and a few old ones quietly left.

The New

Economic conflicts, like fee rebates and cash management, consistent with the June 2026 risk alert on this topic.

Reasonableness of valuation processes and product due diligence. SEC staff has focused on this for private credit and BDCs.

Private fund controls and disclosures at both the fund and investment level, including credit lines and affiliated service providers.

Adviser reliance on proxy advisory firms.

Funds operating under exemptive orders. This is an interesting new addition, given the recent level of exemptive relief issued.

Single-stock ETFs and zero-day options.

The Departed

The amended Names Rule

Fund mergers

Fund AML

Best execution and higher-cost products as adviser fiduciary items

AI-washing (Then again, now that it’s “super intelligence,” perhaps the overselling is just built into the name?)

What It Means