United States: Form PFffft: SEC and CFTC Propose Rolling Back Reporting Burdens for Private Fund Managers
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On 20 April 2026, the SEC and CFTC jointly proposed yet another round of amendments to Form PF proposing to eliminate filing obligations for many private fund advisers and reduce burdens for many of those who remain subject to the form.

Form PF was originally adopted as a means to monitor systemic risk in the financial markets. However, over time the form’s requirements expanded significantly, particularly in 2023 and 2024, prompting significant pushback from industry participants who raised concerns about the technological and administrative burdens of compliance. This proposal reflects a fresh look at the Form, taking it “back to basics.” The key changes include:

  • Higher Reporting Thresholds: The proposal would raise the filing threshold from US$150 million to US$1 billion in private fund assets under management. The large hedge fund adviser reporting threshold would also rise from US$1.5 billion to US$10 billion in hedge fund assets under management. These changes would reduce by almost 50% the number of advisers required to file the form, likely affecting the number of reporting advisers, which could have implications for those who rely on CFTC registration relief under CFTC Letter No. 25-50, which conditions the relief on filing Form PF.
  • Reduced Current Reporting: The proposal would eliminate certain “current reporting” for large hedge fund advisers as well as quarterly event reporting for all private equity fund advisers. The current reporting requires significant ongoing burdens to ensure compliance.
  • Overall Streamlining: For advisers who remain subject to the form, the proposal would eliminate look-through requirements for master-feeder vehicles, remove performance volatility reporting, and simplify large hedge fund counterparty exposure reporting, among many other changes.

Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. Please reach out to our team to discuss what this means for your reporting obligations or for assistance preparing a comment letter.

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from K&L Gates LLP

New South Wales – New Climate Change SEPP Follows on Heels of EPA Act Amendment
by: Paul Lalich
Washington State Enacts First-of-Its-Kind Chatbot Disclosure Law
by: Nicole H. Buckley , Whitney E. McCollum
Navigating Nuclear- White House Launches National Initiative for American Space Nuclear Power
by: Michael S. Heard Snow , Tison A. Campbell
Treasury Proposes Framework for State Stablecoin Laws—Should You Issue Under a State Regime?
by: Jennifer L. Crowder , Jeremy M. McLaughlin
Navigating Nuclear: Historic Funding Opportunities in Texas
by: Tison A. Campbell , Julie G. Ezell
Dividing and Conquering- Best Method Obligations Follow Every Divisional Patent Application
by: Rachelle Downie , Stephen Worthley
Closing the Gaps: Managing Operational Risk in the Consumer Products Industry
by: Melissa J. Tea , Tre A. Holloway
DOJ Announces First False Claims Act Case Targeting DEI Programs
by: Meghan E. Flinn , Theodore L. Kornobis
Significant Changes for Australian Competition and Consumer Laws: Doubling of Penalties to AU$100 Million (Per Offence) and Unfair Trading Practices to Be Prohibited
by: Ayman Guirguis , James Gray
The Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request: A Historic Investment in US Maritime Dominance
by: Brody Garland , Mark Ruge
United States- New Sheriff, New Stats- Reading Between the Lines of the SEC’s Enforcement Report
by: Thoreau A. Bartmann , Meghan E. Flinn
Australia- Card Payments Costs and Surcharging Reforms - What it Means for the Payments Industry
by: Daniel Knight , Simon Kiburg
Smart Working: New Rules and Sanctions for Italian Employers Effective As of 7 April 2026
by: Roberto Podda , Ludovica Morgia

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 