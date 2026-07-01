Unintentional Delay: USPTO Shortens Threshold for Additional Information Requirement
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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On June 24, 2026, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) revised its practice of requiring additional information for certain petitions based on unintentional delay and changed the conditions under which the corresponding higher petition fee applies. The new rule is effective August 13, 2026.

In March 2020, the USPTO clarified that additional information would generally be required for petitions based on unintentional delay in the following three circumstances:

  • A petition to revive an abandoned application filed more than two years after the application became abandoned.
  • A petition to accept a delayed maintenance fee payment filed more than two years after the patent expired for nonpayment.
  • A petition to accept a delayed priority or benefit claim filed more than two years after the priority or benefit claim was due.

The USPTO required petitioners to provide additional information when a petition was filed more than two years after the relevant deadline. The additional information was intended to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the entire period of delay and demonstrate that the entire delay was “unintentional.” The USPTO reasoned that the two-year threshold would reduce uncertainty and unpredictability concerning patent rights.

Under the new rule, the USPTO has shortened the threshold for requiring additional information from two years to one year. The USPTO explained that the one-year threshold will further increase certainty and predictability concerning patent rights by requiring applicants and patentees to provide an adequate explanation establishing that the entire delay was unintentional. According to the USPTO, such an explanation “safeguards a patentee’s rights by establishing on the record that the delay was unintentional, and protects the public by prohibiting revival, reinstatement, entry of a benefit or priority claim, or excuse of delay” when a party cannot establish that the delay was unintentional. The USPTO also explained that the revised threshold will promote efficiency by encouraging applicants to monitor their patent files and promptly address errors.

The new rule extends this one-year threshold to petitions seeking to excuse an applicant’s failure to act within prescribed time limits under the Hague Agreement in connection with international design applications. The USPTO emphasized, however, that it retains discretion to require additional information whenever there is a question whether a delay was unintentional, regardless of the length of the delay.

Because the revised rule increases the evidentiary requirements and the cost of reviewing petitions filed after an extended delay, the USPTO also revised the threshold for when the higher petition fee applies. Under the new rule, the higher fee applies to petitions filed more than one year after the applicable deadline, rather than more than two years after the deadline. According to the USPTO, applying the higher fee at the one-year threshold will further encourage applicants to file petitions promptly, benefiting applicants by reducing delays in the examination process and promoting greater certainty and predictability regarding patent rights.

Practice note: Petitioners filing a petition to revive an abandoned application more than one year after the application became abandoned, a petition to accept a delayed maintenance fee payment more than one year after the patent expired for nonpayment, a petition to accept a delayed priority or benefit claim more than one year after the applicable priority or benefit claim was due, or a petition to excuse a failure to act within the prescribed time limits under the Hague Agreement for an international design application more than one year after the applicable deadline must provide additional information establishing that the entire delay was unintentional.

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