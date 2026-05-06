Understanding Pennsylvania Intestacy Law: What Happens If You Don’t Have a Will

Planning for the future is one of those tasks that often gets pushed aside. Life is busy, and thinking about estate planning can feel uncomfortable or premature. However, when someone passes away without a will, Pennsylvania law determines how their assets are distributed. This legal framework, known as intestacy, provides structure, but it does not account for your personal wishes, relationships, or family dynamics.

For many families, this distinction becomes critically important at an already difficult time. While intestacy laws are designed to be orderly and predictable, they are ultimately a one-size-fits-all solution.

What Does “Intestate” Mean?

A person dies “intestate” when they pass away without a valid will. In those circumstances, Pennsylvania’s intestacy statute controls who inherits the estate and in what proportions. The law prioritizes close family members, but the outcome depends heavily on who survives the decedent.

Rather than asking what the individual would have wanted, the court applies a fixed statutory framework. This can lead to results that feel unexpected, particularly in blended families or nontraditional relationships.

How Assets Are Distributed

For married individuals, there is a common assumption that a surviving spouse will inherit everything. In Pennsylvania, that is not always true.

If there are no children or surviving parents, the spouse does receive the entire estate.

However, when children are involved, the spouse typically shares the estate with them.

If all children are shared with the spouse, the spouse receives the first $30,000 of the estate plus one-half of the remaining estate. Their mutual children split the remaining one-half equally.

If the decedent had any children from a prior relationship, the surviving spouse receives one-half and all the children, from all relationships, divide the other one-half equally.

Even the presence of surviving parents can reduce the spouse’s inheritance, with the spouse receiving the first $30,000 of the estate plus one-half of the remaining estate, with the remaining half going to the deceased individual’s parent or parents.

When there is no surviving spouse, intestacy law aligns more with what most clients tend to expect.

The deceased individual’s children generally inherit in equal shares. If a child has predeceased, that child’s portion typically passes to their own descendants.

If there are no children, the estate passes to the decedent’s parents.

From there, the statute extends outward to siblings, nieces and nephews, and more distant relatives as necessary.

In the rare instance where no qualifying relatives can be identified, the estate ultimately passes to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

What Assets are Subject to Intestacy

It is important to understand that intestacy rules apply only to probate assets which are those assets owned solely in the decedent’s name without a designated beneficiary. Many assets pass outside of this system entirely.

For example, jointly owned property with rights of survivorship transfers automatically to the surviving owner. Life insurance policies, retirement accounts, and payable-on-death accounts pass directly to the named beneficiaries. As a result, the way assets are titled can significantly impact how an estate is distributed, sometimes more than the intestacy statute itself.

Common Misconceptions

One of the most frequent misconceptions is that intestacy law will produce a fair or intuitive outcome. The court’s role is to apply the statute as written, not to interpret personal intentions and not to distribute assets in a way that feels “fair”.

Intestacy laws can also create challenges for unmarried partners, who are not recognized under Pennsylvania intestacy law regardless of the length or significance of the relationship. Similarly, stepchildren or other individuals who may have been treated as family may not inherit at all unless they are legally adopted. These gaps highlight the limitations of relying on default rules.

Why Planning Ahead Matters

While Pennsylvania’s intestacy framework provides a necessary safety net, it often does not look like you may expect, with your spouse receiving everything. It also does not allow for customization, cannot accommodate unequal distributions among beneficiaries, provide for nontraditional relationships, or incorporate tax planning and asset protection strategies.

A thoughtfully prepared estate plan offers the ability to make intentional decisions. Whether that involves protecting a surviving spouse, planning for children from multiple relationships, supporting charitable causes, or addressing unique family circumstances, a will or trust ensures that your wishes, not a statute written by legislators who do not know your circumstances or goals, control the outcome.

Intestacy law serves an important purpose, but it is ultimately a default plan created by the legislature. For many individuals and families, it falls short of their goals and expectations.

Taking the time to create a will or a more comprehensive estate plan provides clarity, control, and peace of mind. It also reduces the burden on loved ones by minimizing uncertainty and potential conflict. If you have questions about how Pennsylvania intestacy law may apply to your situation, or if you are ready to begin planning, consulting with an experienced estate planning attorney is a meaningful next step.