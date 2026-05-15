Understanding Legal Compliance for Paid Holidays
Thursday, May 21, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Employees and employers are planning ahead for upcoming holidays like Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, and Labor Day. Paid company holidays are common, but the total number per year may vary by industry, location, or union status.

Quick Hits

  • There are eleven federal holidays in 2026.
  • Private employers are not legally obligated to provide paid holidays.
  • Work performed by hourly, nonexempt employees on a holiday is compensable.

Although federal law does not require private businesses to provide paid holidays, many companies voluntarily recognize certain federal holidays as paid holidays in order to boost recruiting, retention, and morale. Some companies choose to include paid holidays within their combined paid time off (PTO) policy, so that employees can pick which holidays they prefer to observe.

In 2026, there are eleven federal holidays: New Year’s Day (January 1), Martin Luther King, Jr., Day (January 19), Inauguration Day (January 20), President’s Day (February 16), Memorial Day (May 25), Juneteenth (June 19), Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day (September 7), Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day (October 12), Veterans Day (November 11), Thanksgiving Day (November 26), and Christmas Day (December 25).

In addition, some states recognize certain holidays beyond the federally recognized list, although they do not require private employers to provide paid holidays. For example, Louisiana recognized Mardi Gras and Good Friday on February 17 and April 3 this year. Utah will celebrate Pioneer Day on July 24, 2026. Hawaii will celebrate King Kamehameha Day on June 11, 2026, and Hawaii Admission Day on August 21, 2026. In Rhode Island, employees who are required to work on Sundays and certain holidays must be paid 1.5 times the regular rate of pay. Illinois, Maine, and Nevada are also worth noting in that they require paid leave for any reason, so an employee who takes leave on a holiday may be entitled to pay.

Among private-sector workers and state and local government workers, the average number of paid holidays per year is eight, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Federal and state agencies generally are required to be closed on official federal or state holidays. Essential personnel, such as law enforcement officers, air traffic controllers, and medical professionals at Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals, may be required to work on holidays. They are entitled to holiday premium pay, which is additional pay equal to the employee’s regular pay rate.

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), private companies are required to pay hourly, nonexempt workers for any hours worked on a holiday. Overtime pay is required if working on a holiday puts the nonexempt worker over forty hours for the week. The FLSA does not require that employers pay premium “holiday pay” on worked holidays.

Salaried, exempt employees must be paid their full weekly salaries when they work any portion of a week, with certain limited exceptions. Thus, even if a business is closed for a weekday holiday, the company still must pay exempt employees their full weekly salaries.

Union contracts may stipulate a certain number of annual paid holidays per year or a specific list of holidays that the employer must observe annually. Union contracts also may require holiday premium pay in certain situations.

Next Steps

Private employers may wish to evaluate their paid holidays and PTO policies to determine whether they are achieving the expected business goals, such as attracting and retaining talent. They may wish to track patterns in employee absences by using automated HR software or card swipes for building entry. This data can help employers decide which holidays to designate as paid company holidays.

Employers also may wish to coordinate with their third-party payroll vendors to ensure that hours worked on holidays are calculated correctly and any mandated holiday premium pay is allocated properly.

This article was co-authored by Leah J. Shepherd, who is a writer in Ogletree Deakins’ Washington, D.C., office.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Sick Note After Denied Vacation—Probative Value Lost, German Labor Court Rules
by: Dr. Ulrike Conradi
OFCCP May 2026 Quick Hits- Enforcement, Leadership, and Beyond [Podcast]
by: Christopher J. Near , Lauren B. Hicks
Nebraska Bans Noncompetes for Healthcare Staffing Agencies
by: David L. Zwisler
Fifth Circuit: When Telework Isn’t a Reasonable Accommodation
by: Tiffany Cox Stacy
Fifth Circuit Rules Employee’s Conduct, Not Pregnancy, Drove Firing
by: Tiffany Cox Stacy
Tennessee Bans Noncompetes for Workers Making Less Than $70,000 Annually
by: William Rutchow
Proposed Rule Aims to Expand Fertility Benefits
by: Timothy J. Stanton , Ryan B. Kadevari
DOL Issues Enforcement Guidance for Pension Benefit Statements
by: Katrina M. Clingerman , David S. Rosner
German Federal Labor Court Rules on Right to Information in Suspected Gender Pay Bias
by: Lena M. Beyer, LL.M. (Tokyo)
Nebraska Enacts State WARN Law
by: David L. Zwisler
Beltway Buzz, May 15, 2026
by: James J. Plunkett
Caddies on Deck: Legal Obligations and Seasonal Hiring for Golf Facilities
by: Marissa E. Cwik , R. Scott DeLuca
A Practical Guide to Determining Who Is a ‘Subcontractor’ Under the FAR
by: Joseph E. Ashman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 