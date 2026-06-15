Understanding the Economic Loss Doctrine in New Jersey Civil Litigation
by: Scott I. Unger, Stark & Stark  Stark & Stark Newsroom
Monday, June 15, 2026
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The economic loss doctrine is one of the most important and frequently misunderstood doctrines in New Jersey civil litigation. Although it arises in a wide variety of contexts, the doctrine fundamentally limits when a party may recover tort damages for losses arising from a contractual relationship. In practical terms, the doctrine prevents litigants from transforming ordinary breach of contract disputes into tort claims seeking additional damages, including punitive damages or emotional distress damages.

What Is the Economic Loss Doctrine?

The New Jersey Supreme Court explained the doctrine clearly in Saltiel v. GSI Consultants, Inc., 170 N.J. 297 (2002), holding that: “A tort remedy does not arise from a contractual relationship unless the breaching party owes an independent duty imposed by law.” In other words, if the alleged wrongdoing is simply a party’s failure to do what it promised under a contract, the claim generally belongs in contract law, not tort law.

Where the Doctrine Commonly Arises

The doctrine frequently arises in:

  • Commercial disputes
  • Construction litigation
  • Lease disputes
  • Shareholder and LLC litigation
  • Professional negligence claims
  • Products liability matters

Why the Doctrine Matters

The doctrine is important because it often determines:

  • What claims may be asserted
  • Whether tort damages are available
  • Whether claims may be dismissed early in the litigation

How New Jersey Courts Apply It

For example, New Jersey courts regularly reject attempts to assert negligence or other tort claims where the alleged damages arise directly from a contractual dispute. The doctrine protects the integrity of negotiated contracts and prevents parties from attempting to expand contractual disputes into broader tort litigation. The doctrine also frequently becomes the basis for early dismissal motions under Rule 4:6-2(e), particularly where the alleged damages are purely economic and arise directly from contractual performance.

Conclusion

The economic loss doctrine therefore remains a powerful defense in New Jersey civil litigation. While parties often attempt to recast contract disputes as tort cases seeking broader damages, New Jersey courts consistently emphasize that contract law, not tort law, governs disputes arising solely from contractual obligations unless an independent legal duty exists.

For litigants and business owners alike, understanding the doctrine is critical because it often shapes the claims available, the damages recoverable, and the overall value of a case.

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