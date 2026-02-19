Understanding EBITDA

If you don’t know your numbers, you don’t know your business.

That may sound harsh, but it reflects a simple reality. Whether you are negotiating a purchase agreement, reviewing a loan document, advising a client in distress, or evaluating a potential investment, you are going to encounter financial metrics that drive real decisions and real consequences. One of the most common, and most misunderstood, of those metrics is ‘EBITDA.’

EBITDA shows up in M&A deals as the foundation for purchase price multiples. It appears in credit agreements as the denominator in leverage ratios and financial covenants. It becomes central in restructuring discussions when lenders assess viability. It is often cited in valuation disputes, damages analyses, and even litigation over fiduciary duty.

Yet despite how often it is used, many professionals treat EBITDA as shorthand for ‘cash flow’ or ‘profitability’ without fully understanding what it actually measures, and, more importantly, what it does not measure.

Defining EBITDA

‘EBITDA’ stands for ‘earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.’

To calculate EBITDA, start with net income and add back:

• Interest (a function of capital structure)

• Taxes (a function of entity structure and jurisdiction)

• Depreciation (a non-cash expense on tangible assets)

• Amortization (a non-cash expense on intangible assets)

John Levitske of HKA Global LLC describes EBITDA as a shorthand measure for the core operating cash flow-generating capabilities of the company. Notice the phrase ‘shorthand measure.’ While EBITDA can be a proxy for the core operating cash flow-generating capabilities of a company, it is not the complete picture.

True free cash flow must account for:

• Changes in working capital

• Capital expenditures

• Debt service

• Actual cash taxes

A company can report strong EBITDA and still:

• Miss payroll

• Default on a loan

• Trigger financial covenants

• Require emergency financing

Adjusted EBITDA

In transactions and negotiations, EBITDA often becomes ‘Adjusted EBITDA.’

Common add-backs in adjusted EBITDA include:

• One-time litigation costs

• Owner compensation adjustments

• Restructuring expenses

• Non-recurring losses

• Projected cost savings

Some adjustments are legitimate. Others can be aggressive. The more adjustments presented, the more scrutiny is required. Buyers, lenders, and advisors routinely perform quality-of-earnings analyses to verify whether adjustments are truly non-recurring.

The Foundation of EBITDA

In order to truly understand EBITDA, you need to understand where it comes from.

It does not exist on its own but rather is derived from the basic financial statements, including the balance sheet, the income statement, and the statement of cash flows.

The Balance Sheet: A Snapshot in Time

The balance sheet shows what a company owns (assets), what it owes (liabilities),

and what remains for owners (equity) at a specific point in time.

Assets may include cash, accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and intangible assets. Liabilities include accounts payable, accrued expenses, loans, and other obligations. The difference is equity.

One key concept here is ‘working capital,’ which is current assets minus current liabilities. Working capital tells you whether or not a company can meet short-term obligations. A business can be profitable on paper and still run into serious trouble if it cannot manage working capital effectively.

As Jacen Dinoff of KCP Advisory underscores, cash in the bank is not the same thing as financial health.

The Income Statement: The Story Over Time

The income statement shows revenue and expenses over a period of time, typically a month, quarter, or year.

An income statement will follow the logic below:

Revenue minus cost of goods sold equals gross profit.

Subtract operating expenses to get operating income.

Then deduct interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to arrive at net income.

“The income statements are actually a construct of the net difference between balance sheets, ” notes Ken Yager of Newpoint Advisors Corporation.

That reminder matters. Earnings are influenced by accounting methods, timing differences, depreciation schedules, and financing decisions. They are not the same thing as cash.

The Statement of Cash Flows: The Reality Check

The cash flow statement tracks actual inflows and outflows of cash from operations, financing, and investing activities. Unlike EBITDA, this statement reflects real liquidity. It answers the question: ‘Did cash increase or decrease, and why?’

While EBITDA approximates cash flow performance, it is not cash flow. That difference becomes painfully clear in distressed situations, where companies report positive EBITDA but still fail because they cannot meet payroll or debt service obligations.

Why EBITDA Became so Popular

EBITDA gained prominence during the leveraged buyout boom of the 1980s. Private equity firms needed a fast way to evaluate whether a company could service debt. EBITDA became the quick reference metric.

From there, it evolved into a common valuation benchmark. Purchase prices are frequently expressed as a multiple of EBITDA: 4x, 6x, 8x, or more, depending on the industry and growth profile. This connects to enterprise value (EV), which includes both equity and debt. EV/EBITDA multiples allow comparisons across companies with different capital structures.

On its face, that comparability is useful. But it also creates the illusion that EBITDA tells the whole story. For instance, consider the hypothetical below as an illustrative example:

There are two lemonade stands: Stand A is financed entirely with equity, while Stand B is heavily financed with debt. Both generate $700 of EBITDA.

At first glance, they look identical in operating performance. But Stand B must service interest payments and repay principal. Its risk profile is dramatically different. If a downturn hits, the leveraged company may not survive, even though EBITDA appears healthy. This illustrates a crucial point: EBITDA does not measure risk. It does not capture leverage. It does not show liquidity strain.

When EBITDA Is Actually Useful

Despite its limitations, EBITDA can be a valuable metric when

• Comparing operational performance across companies

• Measuring trends over time

• Evaluating debt service coverage ratios

• Serving as a starting point for valuation analysis

But it must be combined with:

• Working capital analysis

• Capital expenditure requirements

• Debt structure review

• Cash flow forecasting

Remember, EBITDA is one tool in a broader analytical toolkit.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, EBITDA is a measurement tool designed to isolate operating performance by stripping out financing decisions, tax structures, and certain accounting charges. In the right context, it can be incredibly useful.

But context is everything: EBITDA does not tell you whether a company can meet payroll next week. It does not tell you whether debt levels are sustainable. It does not capture working capital strain, capital expenditure needs, or looming covenant violations. Two companies can report identical EBITDA and face entirely different risk profiles. A business can boast strong EBITDA growth and still be sliding toward a liquidity crisis.

Understanding EBITDA means understanding what has been removed from the calculation and why. Ignoring those elements entirely can create a dangerously incomplete picture.

The smarter approach is integration, not substitution. EBITDA should be viewed alongside:

Working capital trends

Free cash flow analysis

Capital expenditure requirements

Debt structure and maturity schedules

Liquidity forecasts

When those pieces are evaluated together, EBITDA becomes part of a meaningful framework rather than a standalone headline number.

The goal is not to eliminate financial shorthand. In fast-moving negotiations and transactions, shorthand is necessary. But professionals, whether lawyers, executives, lenders, or investors, must know what sits behind the shorthand.

So remember the following practical checklist:

Know your EBITDA.

Know your cash.

Know your debt.

Know your working capital.

Know how they interact.

