Understanding Colombia’s Landmark Labor Reform: Law 2466 of 2025

Groundbreaking labor reform in Colombia enacted on June 25, 2025—encapsulated in Law 2466 of 2025—aims to enhance workers’ rights, increase formal employment, and modernize labor laws.

Quick Hits

Law 2466 of 2025 introduces significant labor reforms in Colombia, including prioritizing indefinite-term contracts, redefining work schedules, and expanding paid leave.

The reform mandates hiring quotas for people with disabilities, strengthens anti-discrimination protections, and introduces new teleworking modalities.

Night shifts will continue to carry a 35 percent premium, and work on Sundays and holidays will see a gradual increase in pay, reaching a 100 percent premium by July 2027.

Overview of Law 2466

Law 2466 introduces substantial changes to Colombia’s labor laws, with some provisions taking effect immediately, and full implementation by July 2027. Key changes include the following:

Prioritization of indefinite-term contracts for core business activities

New procedures for workplace investigations

Redefinition of daytime and nighttime work schedules

New types of paid leave

Mandates to hire people with disabilities

Strengthened protections from discrimination

Social security benefits for certain digital platform gig workers

New teleworking modalities

Key Changes in Employment Contracts

While fixed-term and work-specific contracts are still permissible, they are now limited to a maximum of four years before transitioning into indefinite contracts. This change aims to prevent the perpetual renewal of short-term contracts, encouraging more stable employment relationships.

Workplace investigations

The reform also introduces new procedures for workplace investigations. Employees facing disciplinary action must be notified in writing of the process and charges, have access to evidence, and be given at least five days to prepare a defense. Unionized workers can be accompanied by union representatives during these proceedings. Because of these changes, companies are required to update their internal regulations within twelve months of the law’s enactment.

Redefining working hours

Starting December 25, 2025, the definition of daytime and nighttime work schedules changed. Daytime work will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and nighttime work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The prior schedule was 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for daytime work and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for nighttime work. Night shifts will continue to carry a 35 percent premium, and work on Sundays and holidays will see a gradual increase in pay, reaching a 100 percent premium by July 2027. The phase-in schedule is 80 percent from July 2025, and 90 percent from July 2026.

Expanded paid leave

Law 2466 introduces new types of paid leave, including leave for urgent medical appointments, specialist visits, school-related obligations for guardians, and legal or administrative summons. A unique provision allows employees who commute by bicycle to take a rest day every six months, if agreed with their employer.

Inclusion and protections for vulnerable groups

The reform mandates that companies with one hundred or more employees hire at least two people with disabilities per one hundred workers. For companies with 501 or more employees, the requirement is at least one person with disabilities per one hundred workers. The law also strengthens protections against discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, disability, mental health, pregnancy, or status as a victim of violence. Employers must establish workplace protocols and committees to prevent and address harassment and violence.

Regulation of digital delivery platform workers

The reform recognizes two types of delivery platform workers: dependent employees covered by the labor code and independent contractors who must still participate in the social security system. This ensures that gig workers, whether full employees or freelancers, have access to benefits like health insurance and occupational risk coverage.

Teleworking modalities

Two new telework modalities have been introduced:

Modality Description Temporary/Emergency Telework For situations of force majeure or unforeseen events (e.g., health emergencies, natural disasters) Transnational Telework For Colombian employees rendering services from abroad

Business Concerns and Government Response

Some business groups, particularly small and medium enterprises, have expressed concerns about the costs associated with higher wages, mandatory hiring quotas, and administrative changes. They worry that these requirements could lead to increased unemployment or informality (i.e., employment that does not grant employees minimum statutory requirements) if companies struggle to comply. However, the government argues that these changes will boost productivity and formalization in the long run and is implementing mechanisms to ensure compliance.

Unique Aspects of the Reform

One standout feature of the reform is the introduction of a “family day,” an optional measure for employers to organize activities promoting work-life integration. Additionally, workers with caregiving responsibilities can propose flexible schedules, and there is even a provision for bringing pets to work with a medical certificate.

Conclusion

Law 2466 of 2025 represents a landmark reform in Colombia, with significant implications for both workers and businesses. Employers may want to review and update their internal policies and practices to ensure compliance with the new requirements.