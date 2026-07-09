Understanding the 2026 Amendments to the New Jersey Family Leave Act (NJFLA)- What Employers and Employees Need to Know

The New Jersey Family Leave Act (NJFLA) provides important protections for workers balancing family responsibilities with their jobs. Effective July 17, 2026, significant amendments will expand coverage under the NJFLA, along with related changes to New Jersey’s Temporary Disability Insurance (TDI) and Family Leave Insurance (FLI) programs. These updates will affect thousands of small and mid-sized employers across the state and make job-protected leave accessible to more employees.[1]

What Is the NJFLA?

The NJFLA currently entitles eligible employees of covered employers to up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave in any 24-month period for qualifying family reasons, including:

Caring for a newborn, newly adopted child, or child placed for foster care.

Caring for a family member with a serious health condition.

Addressing needs related to a declared state of emergency or public health crisis.

The law emphasizes job protection. Employees must generally be restored to the same or an equivalent position with the same pay, benefits, and terms of employment upon return from leave.

Before the 2026 amendments, the NJFLA applied to employers with 30 or more employees and required employees to have worked at least 12 months and 1,000 hours in the prior 12 months. The amendments significantly broaden access.

Major Changes Taking Effect July 17, 2026

1. Expanded Employer Coverage: Smaller Businesses Now Included

The employer coverage threshold drops from 30 employees to 15 employees (counted anywhere in the world).

2. Easier Eligibility for Employees

Employee eligibility requirements are lowered substantially:

Previously : 12 months of employment + 1,000 hours worked in the preceding 12 months. Effective July 17, 2026 : 3 months of employment + 250 hours worked in the preceding 12-month period.



3. Stronger Job Protections Linked to TDI and FLI Benefits

The amendments tie job protection more closely to the receipt of TDI or FLI wage replacement benefits. Employees who receive these benefits “shall” be restored to the same or equivalent position. That said, the law also contains language clarifying that these provisions do not expand or reduce rights already provided under the NJFLA itself. This area contains some interpretive complexity that employers should review carefully with counsel.

4. Flexibility with Earned Sick Leave

Employees may choose the order in which they use available earned sick leave, TDI, or FLI benefits. But these benefits cannot be received simultaneously, and earned sick leave cannot be used to “top off” TDI or FLI payments.

Why These Changes Matter

The 2026 amendments are expected to extend NJFLA protections to many more New Jersey workers. Small employers should anticipate increased leave requests and prepare accordingly. While this creates new compliance obligations, it can also support better employee retention and workplace morale.

Comparison: Before and After the 2026 Amendments

Aspect Current (Pre-July 17, 2026) After July 17, 2026 Employer Threshold 30+ employees 15+ employees Employee Eligibility 12 months + 1,000 hours 3 months + 250 hours Job Protection for TDI/FLI Generally not automatic Required reinstatement (with nuances) Interaction with Sick Leave Limited options Greater employee flexibility

Preparing for Compliance: Practical Steps for Employers