Unclassified Defense Contractors: Preparing for Foreign Ownership and Control Disclosures and Reviews

A Broader Reach for Foreign Ownership and Control Reviews

Performing only unclassified defense work would not exempt a company from the Department of Defense’s (DoD) proposed foreign ownership, control, or influence (FOCI) review requirements. A proposed rule implementing Section 847 of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act would extend foreign-interest disclosures, FOCI reviews, and related mitigation requirements to DoD contracts and subcontracts valued above $5 million, subject to an exception for commercial products and commercial services — including work performed by companies that have never needed a facility security clearance (for more on facility clearances, see our “Facility Clearances 101” blog post here).

Published on May 7, 2026, the proposed amendments to the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) would make ownership disclosures and eligibility reviews part of securing and maintaining covered DoD work. The comment period closed July 6, 2026. The proposal is not yet final, and its effective date and treatment of existing contracts remain important implementation questions. Current and prospective contractors can nevertheless begin organizing the information and internal processes needed to prepare.

What Would Change?

For defense contractors, FOCI review traditionally has been tied to a company’s need to access classified information under the National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual (NISPOM). The proposed DFARS requirements would reach covered DoD contractors and subcontractors at any tier, even when their work is entirely unclassified. Commercial products and commercial services generally would be excluded unless a designated senior DoD official makes the specified national-security risk determination. The proposed rule would not replace existing NISPOM obligations.

Issue Existing NISPOM FOCI Requirements Proposed Section 847 DFARS Requirements Who is affected? Contractors needing classified information access under the industrial security program; not limited to DoD. Covered DoD contractors and subcontractors at any tier, including companies performing only unclassified work. Is there a $5m threshold? No. Classified information access is the key issue. Generally contracts/subcontracts over $5M. Commercial products/services generally excluded unless the designated senior DoD official makes the specified risk determination. What must be disclosed? SF-328 and supporting information about foreign interests for the classified access review. SF-328 and supporting ownership information in the National Industrial Security System (NISS). Submitting a bid would represent that required information is filed, current, accurate, and complete. What depends on the review? Facility clearance/classified access eligibility; FOCI risks must be addressed. Eligible NISS status would be required for covered awards, options, modifications, and extensions. Agreed mitigation could permit an award. Is review only once? No. Relevant changes can require reporting and reassessment. No. Continuing disclosure, specific reporting deadlines, and eligibility checks for covered subcontractors would apply during performance.

Foreign Ownership or Control Would Not Automatically Prevent an Award

The review would focus on the risks that foreign ownership or influence poses to the particular contract. The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) would assess ownership and foreign interest information in the context of the covered work, including potential risks to sensitive data, systems, or processes and contract performance. Unlike the existing NISPOM framework, which ties FOCI mitigation to eligibility for classified access, the proposed rule would make FOCI assessment and any required mitigation relevant to eligibility for covered DoD contract actions even when the work is unclassified.

For an uncleared contractor, the proposed rule looks beyond ownership percentages to whether a foreign interest has direct or indirect power to influence management or operations in a way that could create national security risks, compromise sensitive data, systems, or processes, or adversely affect contract performance. That power need not actually be exercised. Financing arrangements, governance rights, and other foreign relationships therefore warrant attention alongside the ownership structure.

A finding of FOCI would not, by itself, automatically disqualify a contractor or require a particular mitigation measure. Under the proposed rule, DCSA would assess ownership and foreign interests and recommend whether mitigation is appropriate and, if so, what measures should be taken, while the responsible DoD contracting component would determine whether mitigation is required for the particular contract. The assessment could identify risks that are acceptable without mitigation, risks that can be mitigated, or unacceptable risks that cannot be mitigated.

Under the proposed rule, the requiring activity would determine, based on DCSA’s input, whether an identified risk can be mitigated, and the contractor would have to agree to the mitigation strategies at award. Depending on the circumstances, those measures could restrict a foreign owner’s control or access to information. An unacceptable risk that cannot be mitigated could prevent an award.

Disclosures, Eligibility, and Continuing Reporting

Companies seeking covered work would submit Standard Form 328 (SF-328), Certificate Pertaining to Foreign Interests, and supporting ownership information through DCSA’s National Industrial Security System (NISS). Submission of an offer would represent that the required information had been filed and was current, accurate, and complete. Eligible status in NISS generally would be a prerequisite to a covered award, modification, option exercise, or extension, making disclosure readiness relevant well before the anticipated contract action.

The obligations would continue during performance. Contractors would update and verify their disclosures before modification or renewal and when previously supplied information changes. For contracts already in place when the final rule takes effect, the transition provisions will be critical: A company that has never submitted ownership information could need its first review before a covered option or extension. Contractors should monitor the final rule and implementing guidance for how the requirements will apply to existing contracts, including when initial disclosures must be submitted.

While carrying out a covered contract, contractors would need to assess whether changes in ownership, financing, or governance could create foreign control or influence. An acquisition or investment, for example, could give a foreign party new voting rights, authority to appoint directors, or rights over operational decisions or access to sensitive information. Those rights would not automatically establish FOCI, but contractors would need to consider whether they meet the FOCI standard described above. Contractors also would have to report changes in FOCI or beneficial ownership reported to them by subcontractors. Contractors would have to include the disclosure and reporting requirements in covered subcontracts. If a contractor determines that a change may place it or a subcontractor under FOCI, it would have to report within three business days of identifying the change or receiving notice of it, as applicable. DCSA would review the reported change and provide its assessment to the responsible DoD officials and contracting officer.

A separate response obligation would arise if DCSA notifies the contractor that FOCI or beneficial ownership poses a risk or potential risk of compromise to national security. Within 10 business days of that notification, the contractor would have to initiate a plan to implement DCSA’s recommendations, submit additional information, describe mitigation efforts already undertaken, and confirm in NISS that it will comply with the identified recommendations. Unlike the initial three-business-day report, this response would address recommendations identified by DCSA. The 10-business-day deadline would require a response and initiation of an action plan — not completion of mitigation — and would run from DCSA’s notification rather than a separate contracting-component decision.

The proposed rule generally would require contractors to implement required mitigation within 90 calendar days of award, option exercise, modification, or identification of risks during performance.

The proposal also would extend compliance responsibilities through the supply chain. Contractors would have to ensure covered subcontractors have eligible NISS status before subcontract award and maintain that status during performance, as well as include the substance of the required clause in covered subcontracts and other contractual instruments exceeding $5 million.

Why Defense Contractors and Investors Should Pay Attention

The practical effects would extend beyond completing a new form. For U.S.-owned and foreign-owned companies pursuing covered unclassified DoD work, an unfinished review could delay an award or option exercise. A subcontractor’s eligibility could affect a prime contractor’s schedule. For buyers, investors, and lenders, mitigation requirements could affect governance rights, access to information, and transaction value. Those issues should be considered early in acquisitions and financing involving defense contractors, rather than deferred until a contract action is imminent.

DoD Instruction 5205.87, issued in May 2024, also addresses qualifying defense research assistance awards above $5 million, including grants and cooperative agreements. Recipients should assess the requirements applicable to those awards separately rather than assume that the proposed DFARS procurement clauses apply.

Steps Current and Prospective DoD Contractors Can Take Now

Identify potentially covered work. Inventory existing and anticipated DoD prime contracts and subcontracts above $5 million, including upcoming bids, options, modifications, and extensions. Assess the commercial products and commercial services exception rather than assume all commercial work is outside the rule.

Inventory existing and anticipated DoD prime contracts and subcontracts above $5 million, including upcoming bids, options, modifications, and extensions. Assess the commercial products and commercial services exception rather than assume all commercial work is outside the rule. Organize ownership and foreign interest records. Review the SF-328 and assemble supporting ownership charts, beneficial owner information, governance documents, financing arrangements, and investor rights. Identify gaps that could slow an accurate submission, including information held by parent companies or investors.

Review the SF-328 and assemble supporting ownership charts, beneficial owner information, governance documents, financing arrangements, and investor rights. Identify gaps that could slow an accurate submission, including information held by parent companies or investors. Plan for NISS submissions and review. Assign responsibility for preparing and verifying disclosures, assess familiarity with NISS, and monitor DCSA’s implementation guidance for uncleared companies. Build review time into procurement schedules rather than assume eligibility can be obtained immediately before award.

Assign responsibility for preparing and verifying disclosures, assess familiarity with NISS, and monitor DCSA’s implementation guidance for uncleared companies. Build review time into procurement schedules rather than assume eligibility can be obtained immediately before award. Establish a process for reporting changes. Coordinate legal, finance, contracts, and compliance personnel so ownership, financing, and governance changes and subcontractor notifications reach the responsible team promptly. Prepare to assess those changes and meet the proposed three-business-day reporting deadline when a change may create FOCI. Separately, plan for the 10-business-day response and action plan required after DCSA notifies the contractor of a national security risk.

Coordinate legal, finance, contracts, and compliance personnel so ownership, financing, and governance changes and subcontractor notifications reach the responsible team promptly. Prepare to assess those changes and meet the proposed three-business-day reporting deadline when a change may create FOCI. Separately, plan for the 10-business-day response and action plan required after DCSA notifies the contractor of a national security risk. Map potentially covered subcontracting relationships. Identify existing and anticipated subcontracts above $5 million and the suppliers performing under them, taking account of the commercial products and commercial services exception. Work with direct subcontractors to identify potentially covered lower-tier relationships and establish channels for ownership change notifications. Plan how to verify and monitor NISS eligibility and incorporate required contractual flowdowns once applicable.

Identify existing and anticipated subcontracts above $5 million and the suppliers performing under them, taking account of the commercial products and commercial services exception. Work with direct subcontractors to identify potentially covered lower-tier relationships and establish channels for ownership change notifications. Plan how to verify and monitor NISS eligibility and incorporate required contractual flowdowns once applicable. Address FOCI in transactions and financing. Assess proposed investments, acquisitions, and financing early for changes to ownership, control, or information access rights. Consider potential reporting and mitigation obligations alongside upcoming contract actions and transaction timing.

Assess proposed investments, acquisitions, and financing early for changes to ownership, control, or information access rights. Consider potential reporting and mitigation obligations alongside upcoming contract actions and transaction timing. Evaluate mitigation proportionately. Identify governance or operational measures that could address the company’s actual risk profile, but avoid costly restructuring based solely on a proposed rule. Any preparation should reflect the work involved, the foreign interests at issue, and the final requirements.

Identify governance or operational measures that could address the company’s actual risk profile, but avoid costly restructuring based solely on a proposed rule. Any preparation should reflect the work involved, the foreign interests at issue, and the final requirements. Track the final rule and transition requirements. Confirm the effective date, treatment of existing contracts, and implementing guidance before treating proposed duties as current obligations. Use the intervening period to resolve information gaps and prepare internal processes.

Conclusion

If finalized, the proposed rule would make foreign ownership and control a continuing part of securing and keeping covered unclassified DoD work, with disclosure, eligibility, and reporting obligations that last through contract performance. Contractors that organize their ownership records, map their subcontracting relationships, and plan for possible mitigation now will be positioned better when the final rule takes effect.

Bradley can help current and prospective DoD contractors assess how Section 847 may affect their business, prepare SF-328 disclosures and supporting materials, and develop internal reporting and subcontracting procedures. Where FOCI concerns arise, we can assist with evaluating potential mitigation, engaging with DCSA and the responsible DoD contracting officials, and negotiating and implementing measures tailored to the identified risks and the company’s business needs.