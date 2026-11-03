UNC, Harvard Launch Initiative Intended to Support UPF Policies
Tuesday, November 3, 2026
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  • The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Global Food Research Program and Harvard Law School’s Food Law and Policy Clinic (FLPC) have joined to launch an initiative “intended to provide policymakers and advocates with scientific research, food supply data, and legal expertise to support the development of policies addressing ultra-processed foods (UPFs).” The initiative—the Food Policy Accelerator—will use nutrition science along with legal and policy analysis to aid in developing food labeling, procurement, and nutrition policies.
  • Specifically, the Food Policy Accelerator will conduct work including:
    • Food supply analysis and nutrition profiling to determine what foods are affected by certain regulations, including availability, affordability, and purchasing patterns, as well as establishing nutritional criteria;
    • Policy development and technical assistance, including scientific guidance and feedback on proposed legislation and regulations;
    • Developing resources for policymakers to inform regulatory and legislative decisions.
  • The initiative was developed amid ongoing federal and state efforts to define and regulate UPFs, including a proposed UPF definition that is in the works and a recent California law establishing a non-UPF certification seal. According to the FLPC Director, “developing effective regulations requires navigating complex legal and scientific questions,” and the initiative is intended to provide that support.
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