The UK’s 16 June 2026 Russia Sanctions Package and the OFSI Interdiction General Licence

On 16 June 2026, as the prime minister attended the G7 summit, the UK announced a major new package under the Russia sanctions regime: 70 additions to the UK Sanctions List, running from RUS3620 to RUS3689, directed at Russia’s ageing “shadow fleet”, its military-procurement supply chains and the illicit-finance networks used to circumvent Western sanctions.

The headline figure is best understood as a bundle of two different legal instruments: 43 newly designated persons and entities subject to asset-freeze and related restrictions, and 27 newly specified ships subject to ship-specific transport and trade sanctions. The package is the most visible element of a wider shift. Over the preceding month the UK had quietly assembled the legal machinery for active enforcement at sea, and two days before the package it used that machinery for the first time, boarding and detaining the tanker SMYRTOS in the English Channel. Read together, the enabling powers, the operation and the new designations show the UK moving from passive listing towards an active, repeatable interdiction posture.1

Background

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) sanctions notice records the 70 additions, while the government frames the action as choking off Russia’s war effort across multiple fronts. The package targets more than 20 oil tankers using powers enhanced the previous month, together with several vessels linked to Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG); on the government’s own account, the UK has now sanctioned more than 600 shadow-fleet and Russian LNG vessels, and almost 500 individuals, entities and ships under the Russia regime in 2026 alone. Alongside the maritime measures it exposes a military-intelligence procurement network centred on the alleged Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU) front company LLC Neptune Co Ltd, designating three connected companies and 10 individuals identified as GRU officers, and reaches third-country suppliers of military and dual-use goods in China, Thailand and Türkiye, together with banks and alternative finance facilitators linked to the so-called A7 circumvention infrastructure.2

The design is deliberately systemic. Shadow-fleet activity depends not only on vessels, but on beneficial owners, managers, bunkering, insurance, crew, port and anchorage services, finance and documentation. Russian military procurement depends on front companies, logistics, third-country suppliers, payment rails and human procurement officers. The designations map onto those dependencies rather than naming assets in isolation, and a significant share of the targets sit outside Russia, in China and Hong Kong, Thailand, Türkiye, Laos and Nigeria. The sections that follow explain the distinction between designated persons and specified ships, the powers and the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) licence that together made an interdiction executable, the SMYRTOS operation that drew on them, and the compliance implications for maritime, finance and trade businesses.