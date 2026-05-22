The UK Sporting Events Bill 2026-A New Playbook for Major Events?

The UK government introduced a new Sporting Events Bill in the House of Lords on 14 May 2026 (the Bill), intending to establish a permanent UK-wide legal framework to streamline delivery of major international sporting tournaments in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Bill marks a significant shift in how the UK prepares for and regulates international sporting tournaments and is designed to strengthen the UK’s competitiveness as a host nation for sporting events, amongst other key features.

Historically, the UK has introduced bespoke legislation for each major sporting event hosted (e.g., London Olympic Games and Paralympic Games Act 2006) and each act has typically addressed many of the same recurring themes including:

Ticketing controls;

Advertising and trading restrictions; and

Intellectual property protections,

leading to inefficient, duplicative and time-consuming frameworks. The new Bill proposes an end this repetitive legislative loop by creating a permanent ‘sporting events’ framework that can be activated for a broad range of future events through secondary legislation.

The Bill responds to the demands of international rights holders and sporting organisations that typically require host countries to guarantee robust protections for commercial rights and event integrity. By securing statutory protections, the UK aims to enhance its credibility and competitiveness when bidding for major sporting events.

Key Features

The Bill comprises several key regulatory tools. Notably, these include:

A UK wide offence targeting unauthorised ticket resale aimed at curbing ticket touting and improving access for fans;

Powers to create ‘clean zones’ around venues, restricting unauthorised advertising and street trading; and

A prohibition on “unauthorised association”, preventing businesses from implying a commercial link with an event without permission.

Together, these provisions are designed to protect the commercial value of events, particularly sponsorship and licensing arrangements.

Scope

Despite its advantages, the Bill is not without limitations. Notably, it will only apply to events that meet the conditions of being a “Qualifying Event”, including being:

An event not regularly held wholly or partly in the United Kingdom; and

Generating sufficient international interest and bringing social or economic benefits to the United Kingdom.

This means regular domestic competitions fall outside the scope of the legislation.

Additionally, much of the substantive detail has been left to secondary legislation, raising potential concerns about legal certainty and parliamentary oversight. The framework also remains focused on physical environments, with less clarity on how it will address digital or cross-border forms of ambush marketing.

Business Impact

For rights holders and sponsors, the implications are broadly positive. The Bill delivers a ready-made toolkit that reduces reliance on traditional intellectual property enforcement routes. It also strengthens sponsor exclusivity by limiting ambush marketing and creating controlled commercial environments for event locations, helping to preserve value for sponsors.

For brands engaging in unofficial advertising campaigns or ambush marketing techniques the Bill signals an increased risk in creation an association with large sporting events, with the potential for sanctions or financial penalties to be introduced where restrictions are breached and careful review of event-related marketing campaigns must be undertaken going forwards.

A Positive Step?

Overall, the Bill represents an important procedural innovation rather than a radical reform. It consolidates existing approaches to protecting the commercial ecosystem of major sporting events, including for event organisers, sponsors and fans, while making the process more efficient and predictable. However, it fails to support existing national events, where many of the same problems still arise.

For rights holders, it is a welcome development. For businesses more generally, it signals a more tightly regulated landscape in which to navigate event related marketing opportunities.