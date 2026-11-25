The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) are consulting on important changes to reform and streamline the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR)1 a decade after its introduction. The SMCR is, in summary, the UK regulatory regime designed to promote clear responsibilities and accountability for regulated individuals. The SMCR applies widely to UK regulated firms, although not currently to regulated payments firms.

This consultation is part of a wider package of SMCR reforms, with some relatively minor changes to the regime already having been introduced earlier in 2026. However, the current consultation goes further and includes notable proposals such as the end of the “certification regime” (under which regulated firms assess the “fitness and propriety” of certain staff, rather than relying on the regulator to do so) and a trimming of the list of “prescribed responsibilities” allocated to Senior Managers.

An important theme of the consultation is lightening the regulatory burden on affected firms, even where the regulators recognise that doing so may lead to a correlated increase in risk. The consultation also proposes removing SMCR rules from legislation and giving regulators the latitude to develop rules and guidance more dynamically and efficiently.

The consultations will remain open until 22 January 2027. At present, the regulators intend to implement any new rules in the second half of 2027.

The Key Proposals

A Move to Notification Rather Than Pre-approval for Some Senior Management Roles

Under the SMCR, most Senior Management roles currently require regulatory pre-approval. However, the consultation proposes an increase in the number of roles at dual-regulated (i.e. FCA and PRA-regulated) and Enhanced Firms (businesses that exceed defined revenue or asset thresholds) that simply need to be notified to the regulators. This would include key roles such as Head of Internal Audit, Chair of the Risk Committee, and Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Importantly, the regulators would not expect or tolerate any decrease in the quality of candidates or the rigour of due diligence they are subjected to before the notification is made.

Removing and Re-shaping Some Senior Management Roles

The consultation proposes to remove Senior Management Function (SMF) 18 (Other Overall Responsibility) and SMF 22 (Other Local Responsibility) from firms regulated by the FCA only. The regulators perceive that these functions have been overused as catch-all roles, resulting in an unnecessary and burdensome increase in the number of Senior Managers. If these reforms are adopted, then prescribed responsibilities would need to be appropriately re-allocated.

The SMF 7 (Group Entity Senior Manager) role currently applies to individuals at group level who influence an SMCR firm. Some regulated firms have found it difficult to reliably determine when this role should be allocated, and practice varies widely. The FCA proposes to tighten the scope of SMF 7 such that the individual would also be required to perform a specified function, such as Chief Executive. The PRA proposes a slightly different approach, which would also require those individuals who exercise influence but do not hold a prescribed role to be notified Senior Managers (new SMF 7a).

Increasing the Thresholds for Enhanced Firm Status

Where firms are defined as Enhanced Firms, they are subjected to more burdensome regulation. The consultation includes a proposal to increase the thresholds related to the definition of Enhanced Firms. This would include significant increases in the thresholds relating to consumer credit firms, asset managers, and intermediaries.

The proposed revised thresholds are as follows: Firm type Current threshold Proposed threshold Consumer credit lenders £130m revenue £200m revenue Asset managers £65bn AUM £100bn AUM Intermediaries £45m revenue £75m revenue Wholesale markets Significant SYSC £750m assets

The 12-week rule (as recently amended) allows an individual to occupy a Senior Management role without pre-approval, if that cover is needed on a temporary or “reasonably unforeseen” basis, provided an application for approval is made within 12 weeks of the appointment. The rule is often used in practice. The proposal would see that application period extended to 18 weeks.

The FCA proposes to go further and replace the “reasonably unforeseen” requirement with one of reasonable use. This would allow cover for absences, regardless of whether those absences are foreseen or unexpected. However, the PRA does not adopt this proposal. If the proposals were implemented as currently drafted, this could mean different requirements would apply depending on the Senior Management role in question in dual-regulated firms.

Reducing the Burden of Statements of Responsibility (SoR) and Management Responsibility Maps (MRM)

SoR define each Senior Manager’s specific responsibilities and are an important part of the SMCR. Except as noted below, it is proposed that SoRs would remain, as would the requirement to file them with the regulators. However, it is proposed that changes to SoRs would no longer need to be notified. Instead, firms would be required to keep records of changes and to retain historic SoRs for six years, in case the regulators need clarity on who was responsible for past matters. This proposal is intended to reduce the bureaucratic burden on firms arising from internal re-allocations or role changes.

There is also a proposal to remove the requirement for a SoR where one person holds all SMF functions.

Under the proposals, these changes to SoRs would be mirrored in respect of MRMs (which are required by dual-regulated and Enhanced solo-regulated firms).

Reducing the Number of Prescribed Responsibilities

Prescribed responsibilities are specific responsibilities that are allocated to Senior Managers. The consultation proposes to remove nine prescribed responsibilities, leaving only responsibility for SMCR compliance, responsibility for financial crime, responsibility for CASS (client money), and responsibility for oversight of outsourced internal audit (Enhanced Firms only). These are described as core elements of the SMCR and are particularly important to the regulators’ objectives. This is an important reform proposal.

Removal of the Certification Regime

The FCA’s assessment is that the certification regime does not provide a regulatory benefit proportionate to the burden it imposes on businesses. It is therefore proposed that, whilst firms would remain responsible for confirming that relevant individuals are “fit and proper” and adhering to conduct and training requirements, they would not be required to conduct an annual assessment (re-certification) exercise. Instead, they would be required to formally assess and document a “fitness and propriety” assessment as appropriate.

Allied to the removal of the certification regime, the regulators are proposing to remove the requirement to request and receive “regulatory references” before hiring a certified individual. There is no equivalent proposal with respect to Senior Managers. If the proposal is adopted, these references for certified individuals would need to go beyond a standard employment reference and set out details of disciplinary outcomes and concerns relating to “fitness and propriety.” The regulators are also proposing to remove the Directory of certified persons.

Conduct-related Proposals

Whilst the regulators still view conduct breach reporting as a crucial way for them to oversee firms, they recognise that breach reporting, particularly in respect of “lower-level” conduct issues, can be burdensome. An increase in the threshold at which a report must be made is proposed, as is additional time for making the report. Notably, for employees subject to the Conduct Rules only (not the Senior Manager Conduct Rules), the proposal is for reporting only if there is a final written warning (currently a formal written warning) or dismissal.

These proposed changes would not impact broader reporting obligations (for example, under Principle 11 of the FCA Principles for Businesses or SUP 15 of the FCA Handbook).

Conclusions

If implemented in full, the proposals may lighten the administrative burden of the SMCR. However, at this stage, it remains uncertain whether this may come at the cost of increased risk and lack of effective regulatory oversight.

1 FCA CP26/37 ‘Senior Managers and Certification Regime Review: Phase 2’. PRA CP14/26 ‘Review of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime – Phase 2’.