UK Consumer Duty- FCA Consults on Scope and Proportionality
Friday, July 3, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Consumer Duty, which came into force in July 2023, is viewed by the FCA as a cornerstone of retail financial services regulation in the United Kingdom. Nearly three years on, however, the regulator has acknowledged that in certain areas the Duty is being applied more broadly and more intensively than originally intended, particularly by firms operating in wholesale markets and complex distribution chains. On 29 June 2026, the FCA published CP26/23, a consultation paper setting out a targeted package of proposed changes to the Duty’s scope and proportionality.

Narrowing the Territorial Reach

A central proposal is to restrict the Duty’s application to retail market business where the customer is ordinarily resident in the UK. At present, firms serving overseas retail clients can face overlapping obligations under both UK and local regulatory frameworks, creating unnecessary cost and complexity. Under the proposed changes, firms conducting business exclusively for non-UK customers would no longer need to apply the Duty to that activity, although certain UK-connected products, such as pre-paid funeral plans and UK pension-related services, would remain in scope. 

Clarifying Where the Duty Applies

The FCA is proposing to consolidate the Duty’s application provisions under a new Handbook chapter, PRIN 3A, to provide firms with greater certainty about which activities fall within scope. It also intends to move away from the “material influence” concept in favour of a framework more clearly linked to a firm’s specific role and extent of involvement with a retail product or service. These revisions are particularly relevant for wholesale firms, which have reported difficulty in assessing whether their activities bring them within the Duty’s reach. 

Proportionality Across Distribution Chains

CP26/23 also addresses how the Duty should apply more proportionately within distribution chains. The FCA proposes to clarify that firms are responsible only for their own conduct and need not oversee or duplicate the compliance activities of other firms in the chain. Obligations around supporting vulnerable customers, monitoring outcomes, and board reporting would be calibrated according to each firm’s role and proximity to the end consumer. 

Next Steps for Firms

The consultation closes on 18 September 2026, with the FCA expecting to publish final rules and a policy statement in Q1 2027. Firms, particularly those with cross-border operations, roles in complex distribution chains, or primarily wholesale activities, may wish to review the proposals and consider responding to the consultation. Even before final rules are made, the direction of travel is clear: the FCA wants the Duty to remain robust in protecting UK retail consumers, but applied in a more targeted, predictable, and proportionate manner. 

CP26/23 can be found here.

©2026 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CSS Inc.
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Katten

California AG Notches Another CPOM Settlement
by: Anthony M. Del Rio , Caitlin A. Kierum
Breaking New Ground- SEC and NFA Sign First-Ever Memorandum of Understanding
by: Carl E. Kennedy , Alexander C. Kim
Show Me the Fees - SEC Risk Alert Zeroes in on Economic Conflicts of Interest
by: Adam Bolter , Michael S. Didiuk
HHS Puts Accessible Medical Equipment in Focus: What Providers Need to Know Before the July 8, 2026 Deadline
by: Vinal R. Patel , Micaela C. Enger
Eight Takeaways From My Conversation with the SEC Crypto Task Force’s Chief Counsel
by: Michael S. Didiuk
Game Plan or Game Changer? The CFTC Proposes New Rules for Event Contracts and Prediction Markets
by: Daniel J. Davis , Carl E. Kennedy
“This Is Your Moment”: Commissioner Peirce Urges Crypto Industry to Build While Regulators Clear the Way
by: Daniel J. Davis , Michael S. Didiuk
OFAC Issues General License Authorizing Certain Transactions Incident and Necessary to the Sale, Delivery, or Offloading of Iran-Origin Crude and Petroleum Products
by: Jacques Semmelman , Alex San Martin
ILPA Continuation Fund Disclosure Template- The New Framework and the Coller Capital Mock Transaction
by: Edward A. Tran , Thomas Laurer
California Responsible Textile Recovery Act
by: Karen Artz Ash , Christopher A. Cole
Supreme Court Rejects Implied Private Right of Action Under Section 47(b) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
by: Kevin P. Broughel , Sarah Eichenberger
Investing in Integrated Women’s Health Platforms: Navigating Regulatory and Operational Complexity
by: Anthony M. Del Rio
Senior Managers in the Spotlight- The Crime and Policing Act 2026 and Corporate Criminal Exposure
by: Christopher Collins , Neil Robson

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 