UK Businesses, Take Note: The UK Consumer Law Regulator Exercises New Consumer Enforcement Powers for the First Time
Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has taken two steps under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCC Act), marking an escalation in UK consumer enforcement risk for businesses.

For the first time, the CMA has:

  • Imposed a financial penalty directly for a breach of consumer protection law under the DMCC Act; and
  • Used the DMCC Act’s new formal settlement mechanism to conclude a consumer investigation.

Case Overview

The action concerns The AA, a UK roadside assistance provider. The CMA investigated how The AA presented certain mandatory fees to consumers. It concluded that these fees were not displayed prominently as part of the total price for driving lesson services and instead appeared later in the purchasing journey. The CMA considered this to constitute “drip pricing,” now expressly prohibited under the DMCC Act.

The investigation was resolved using the Act’s formal settlement procedure. As part of the settlement, The AA agreed to:

  • Pay a £4.2 million financial penalty; and
  • Repay more than £760,000 to affected consumers.

Why This Matters

This case is noteworthy for three reasons.

  1. First use of the CMA’s new fining powers. The CMA has argued that its ability to enforce consumer protection law was constrained by limited sanctioning powers. The DMCC Act represents a major expansion of those powers, enabling the CMA to impose fines directly on businesses it finds to be infringing consumer law. This case is the first time those powers have been exercised and signals that noncompliance will be met with sanctions. Consumer‑facing businesses — including those taking a risk‑based approach to compliance or targeting UK consumers from overseas — may want to reassess their exposure in light of this enforcement regime.
  2. Enforcement focus on “drip pricing.” The DMCC Act introduced an offence targeting drip pricing, where mandatory fees are not included in the upfront price and are instead revealed incrementally during the purchasing process. The CMA has noted that this is an enforcement priority, and it is notable that its first use of its new fining powers targets this practice.
  3. First use of the formal settlement mechanism. This is also the first example of the CMA using the DMCC Act’s formal settlement route, which allows investigations to be resolved more swiftly. While settlement can reduce management time and uncertainty, it involves an admission of infringement and can attract negative publicity. Businesses subject to investigation may wish to seek legal counsel when considering whether settlement is the right approach.
©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Immigration Insights Episode 24 | U.S. Tax Planning Essentials for High-Net-Worth Foreign Nationals
by: Kate Kalmykov , Gennette E. Faust
U.S. Consular Operations in Israel Resume
by: Kate Kalmykov
Employment Law Beyond Earth: Emerging Trends in the Space Workforce
by: Charles O. Thompson
Good-Faith Dispute on Coverage Shields Insurer from Chapter 93A Exposure
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
The Proposed Ban on Upwards-Only Rent Reviews in UK Commercial Leases: Retrospective Effect on Renewal Options
by: John J. Elliott
Late-Discovered Emails Open the Door to Chapter 93A Counterclaim
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Texas AG Issues Proposed Rules Implementing SB 17 Restrictions on Foreign Ownership of Texas Real Property
by: Richard A. Crow , Jennica J. Garcia
How the US Supreme Court’s Invalidation of IEEPA Tariffs May Impact European Companies
by: Georg von Wallis , Dr. Lucas Wüsthof
Executive Order 14398 Targets ‘Racially Discriminatory DEI Activities’ in Federal Contracts
by: Melissa P. Prusock , Matthew J. Cannon
Earnout Dispute Fails as Court Refuses to Expand Chapter 93A Beyond Contract
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
H-1B to B-1/B-2 Change of Status After Termination: What Workers, Employers Should Know
by: Joshua J. Shin
California Courts Chart Their Own Course on Ministerial Exception in Wage and Hour Cases
by: Ellen Bronchetti , Bailey McCabe Hashim
What Fry v. Honda Signals About Early Chapter 93A Exposure
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 