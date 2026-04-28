UK Businesses, Take Note: The UK Consumer Law Regulator Exercises New Consumer Enforcement Powers for the First Time

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has taken two steps under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCC Act), marking an escalation in UK consumer enforcement risk for businesses.

For the first time, the CMA has:

Imposed a financial penalty directly for a breach of consumer protection law under the DMCC Act; and

Used the DMCC Act’s new formal settlement mechanism to conclude a consumer investigation.

Case Overview

The action concerns The AA, a UK roadside assistance provider. The CMA investigated how The AA presented certain mandatory fees to consumers. It concluded that these fees were not displayed prominently as part of the total price for driving lesson services and instead appeared later in the purchasing journey. The CMA considered this to constitute “drip pricing,” now expressly prohibited under the DMCC Act.

The investigation was resolved using the Act’s formal settlement procedure. As part of the settlement, The AA agreed to:

Pay a £4.2 million financial penalty; and

Repay more than £760,000 to affected consumers.

Why This Matters

This case is noteworthy for three reasons.