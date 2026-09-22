UHY Expands in Texas with Adamson & Company

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based IPA 100 firm UHY (FY25 net revenue of $412.9 million) has expanded its Texas presence by combining with Adamson & Company, the largest independently owned CPA firm in Corpus Christi.

Founded in 1981, Adamson provides audit, tax and advisory services to businesses, municipalities, nonprofits and individuals across South Texas. The combination expands UHY’s presence beyond its existing Texas hub in Houston.

Austin Adamson, along with co-MPs Jennifer Perales and Trevor Prewett, will join UHY with the firm’s other partners and employees.

“A people-driven culture and client centricity have been the foundation of Adamson & Company’s growth for over 40 years,” Adamson said. “Joining UHY will allow us to maintain the personalized service our clients expect while giving them access to a broader range of capabilities, industry specialists, and national resources.”

UHY now employs more than 2,000 professionals across more than 40 U.S. offices. The firm has combined with more than 15 firms in recent years, most recently adding RBT CPAs in New York’s Hudson Valley region.