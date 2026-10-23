UHY Expands in Ohio With Addition of Whalen CPAs

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based IPA 100 firm UHY (FY25 net revenue of $412.9 million) has added Dublin, Ohio-based IPA 500 firm Whalen CPAs (FY25 net revenue of $8.2 million), expanding its presence in Central Ohio.

Founded in 1945, Whalen provides tax, accounting, audit and assurance, valuation and advisory services. Its clients span manufacturing, nonprofits, professional services, real estate, health care, construction and hospitality.

The combination gives Whalen clients access to UHY’s national resources and industry specialists, including its wealth management practice serving family-owned businesses, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals.

“Businesses are facing increasing complexity and demand more specialized expertise from their advisors,” said Steven McCarty, chairman and CEO of UHY.

“Joining UHY allows us to enhance those relationships by offering our clients access to additional resources, specialized expertise and expanded service capabilities,” said Lisa Shuneson, president and CEO of Whalen. “Equally important, it creates new opportunities for our team members to grow professionally while continuing to provide the personal attention and guidance that has always defined the Whalen experience.”

The addition follows UHY’s combination with Cincinnati-based Flynn & Company last year. UHY has also expanded through combinations in New York, Texas, Iowa, Tennessee and South Carolina.