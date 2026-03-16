TTB Releases Low and No Alcohol Beverage Guidance
Monday, March 16, 2026

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  • The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) has released guidance regarding low and no alcohol beverages via a presentation on the Agency’s website. The presentation provides an overview of which laws and regulations apply to low and no alcohol wines, distilled spirits, and beers.
  • According to the presentation, “low alcohol” refers to beverages with at least 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) but less alcohol than their traditional beverage counterparts, and “non-alcoholic” describes beverages with less than 0.5% ABV. Low alcohol beverages are regulated largely in the same way as traditional alcoholic beverages, but may be subject to additional labeling requirements such as including the statement “diluted vodka” on the label of a vodka bottled at less than 80 proof.
  • Beverages with less than 0.5% ABV are not considered alcoholic beverages and may be labeled “alcohol free” or “non-alcoholic.” They are generally not subject to TTB regulations with some exceptions related to formulations for wine and malt beverages. The presentation provides example labels for both “alcohol free” and “non-alcoholic.”
  •  TTB released an additional presentation on low and no alcohol beer, hard seltzer, and hard kombucha that includes requirements for formulation, labeling, and Certificates of Label Approval and Certificates of Exemption.
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