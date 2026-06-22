TSLE Industry Voices - David Gould (Episode 91) [Podcast]
Monday, June 22, 2026
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In this episode of TSLE Industry Voices, a subseries of the Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Jordan Grotzinger welcomes David Gould, CEO of FarmTogether. David is helping transform how investors access farmland by bringing a traditionally hard-to-reach asset class into a modern, tech-enabled investment platform. With over 30 years of Wall Street experience spanning portfolio management, emerging markets debt, and capital markets, David has held senior roles at firms including Cargill, Elliott Associates, Jefferies, Banco Pine, and AMERRA Capital Management, where he led capital markets, investor relations, and ESG initiatives. His global perspective now informs his mission to connect institutional capital with real-world impact as farmland emerges as one of the most compelling alternative assets of our time.

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