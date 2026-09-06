TSCA Reform, Ten Years Later — Panel 3- New Chemical Review [Podcast]

The bipartisan 2016 Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg) Amendments enacted extensive changes to the 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) that many hoped would set the law on a new course, address its widely recognized challenges, and accelerate U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) actions to address public health threats. Since then, four administrations have put their mark on implementation of the amended law. The past ten years have seemed like a roller coaster of competing legal interpretations of some of the Lautenberg Amendments’ most significant provisions, scientific debate and analyses, rulemakings, delays in meeting TSCA deadlines, and major milestones.

To celebrate Lautenberg’s ten-year anniversary, the Environmental Law Institute, the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, and B&C convened an all-day conference: TSCA Reform — Ten Years Later. The podcast you are about to hear is the panel discussion on new chemical review.

Questions over EPA’s implementation of the Lautenberg Amendments to TSCA Section 5 new chemical review rose quickly and have not abated. Spirited debate continues over how well the program is working, what challenges persist, and what changes may be needed to improve and hasten new chemical review. Environmental advocates have questioned whether the program is doing enough to ensure that new chemicals are safe. This panel discussion explores the reasons underlying the debate over the long-term impacts of decisions on new chemicals, if there is a need to “fix” the program and what that would mean, how “reasonably foreseen” future conditions of use are identified and addressed in the new chemical review process, the impacts of significant new use rules, and the role pre-manufacture review of new chemicals plays in protecting public health and effects on innovation and safer chemicals, among other key issues.