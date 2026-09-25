TSCA Reform, Ten Years Later — Keynote Address- Ten Years of Progress Under the Lautenberg Act: What We Intended and What Has Been Achieved [Podcast]
Friday, September 25, 2026
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The bipartisan 2016 Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg) Amendments enacted extensive changes to the 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) that many hoped would set the law on a new course, address its widely recognized challenges, and accelerate U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) actions to address public health threats. Since then, four administrations have put their mark on implementation of the amended law. The past ten years have seemed like a roller coaster of competing legal interpretations of some of the Lautenberg Amendments’ most significant provisions, scientific debate and analyses, rulemakings, delays in meeting TSCA deadlines, and major milestones.

To celebrate Lautenberg’s ten-year anniversary, the Environmental Law Institute, the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, and B&C convened an all-day conference: TSCA Reform — Ten Years Later. The podcast you are about to hear is the keynote address from the conference. It features Dr. Lynn R. Goldman, former Assistant Administrator for Toxic Substances at EPA and Dean Emerita at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, speaking with former Senator Tom Udall, a key advocate of Lautenberg, and Bonnie Lautenberg, the spouse of former Senator Frank R. Lautenberg. Many credit Lautenberg’s passage in no small part to Bonnie’s extraordinary advocacy.

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