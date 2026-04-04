Trump Tariff Refund Claims Lawyer
Saturday, April 4, 2026
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Businesses across the country are entitled to recover significant amounts. These amounts were paid under the Trump-era tariffs imposed through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The federal government is developing and rolling out a tariff refund system, and working with an experienced Trump tariff refund claims lawyer can help guide importers through this process. Therefore, importers are facing a process that is complex. It is document-driven and too important to ignore.

If your company paid these tariffs, you must assess your refund eligibility. It is important to preserve your records. Position your claim correctly.

Billions in Potential Refunds Are at Stake

The tariff refund system is not a simple automatic repayment program. It is a large-scale administrative process involving customs records, entry-by-entry review, importer claims, and evolving legal guidance.

For some companies, the refund value is significant enough to affect working capital, operating liquidity, and future growth.

Do not assume the government will handle everything for you.
Many businesses will need to take affirmative steps to find eligible entries and pursue recovery.

Why These Refund Claims Exist

Federal court rulings concluded that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by imposing certain tariffs under IEEPA. In response, the government developed a refund framework to handle unlawfully collected duties.

That means importers now have the opportunity to seek repayment for:

  • tariffs paid on affected import entries
  • duties tied to covered executive actions
  • related amounts topic to refund review
  • statutory interest, where applicable

What the Trump Tariff Refund System Includes

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is administering the tariff refund process using a recently developed centralized claims system. The refund process involves three major components.

1. Centralized Claims Processing

A digital claims structure is being used to organize submissions, verify importer information, and process refund requests. This system is designed to handle a massive volume of claims. Nonetheless, businesses must still bear the responsibility to give precise information and supporting records.

2. Entry-by-Entry Customs Review

Refund eligibility is not being reviewed in the abstract. It is being analyzed at the import entry level. That means businesses need to match tariffs paid to specific entries, dates, classifications, ports, and customs filings.

3. Treasury-Linked Refund Payments

Once claims are reviewed and approved, payments will be issued through a federal disbursement process. Depending on the claim and legal posture, that includes both principal and interest.

Why Businesses Need Legal Guidance Now

Importers are discovering that refund process is far more complicated than expected. Even companies with strong internal accounting systems face issues. These issues include customs brokers, incomplete entry records, liquidated entries, or inconsistent payment histories. A properly developed claim needs review of:

  • CBP entry summaries
  • broker filings and communications
  • tariff payment records
  • import classifications
  • liquidation status
  • supporting trade documentation
  • internal accounting and reimbursement records

A mistake at the front end can delay recovery, reduce the value of a claim, or create avoidable disputes later.

Common Tariff Refund Issues We Help Solve

Determining Whether Your Entries Are Eligible

Not every import deal will be treated the same. We help assess which entries qualify and what legal or procedural barriers affect recovery.

Organizing Records for Submission

Many companies paid tariffs through brokers or across multiple ports and time periods. We help organize the documents needed to support a clear, defensible claim.

Addressing Liquidated and Older Entries

Some of the most valuable claims involve entries that were already finalized. These cases can be more difficult and need closer legal analysis.

Evaluating the Full Refund Value

Refund rights extend beyond the face amount of the tariffs paid. Interest calculations and timing issues can materially affect claim value.

Protecting Business Interests During Delays

Where refunds are expected to take time, businesses need legal guidance. They need help with preserving rights and managing documentation. Planning for the financial impact of delayed repayment is also necessary.

Who Should Review a Potential Claim

You should strongly consider a tariff refund review if your business:

  • imported goods while covered by the challenged tariffs
  • paid significant duties under Trump-era tariff measures
  • used customs brokers to manage import entries
  • has multi-year import activity that will involve affected entries
  • wants to decide whether refunds and interest are available
  • needs a legal strategy for documenting and pursuing recovery

Even if you are unsure whether your company qualifies, consider an early review. This will allow you to recognize opportunities. You will notice them before records become harder to retrieve. It will prevent deadlines from becoming more complicated.

© Copyright 2026 Lahoud Law Group, P.C.

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