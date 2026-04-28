Trump Administration Issues Executive Order to Strengthen Enforcement of ‘Made in America’ Claims
Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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On March 13, 2026, President Trump signed an Executive Order aimed at strengthening federal enforcement against false or misleading “Made in America” claims. The Executive Order directs the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and other federal agencies to take coordinated action to ensure accuracy in country‑of‑origin labeling and to protect both consumers and legitimate U.S. manufacturers.

Overview of the Executive Order

The Executive Order is designed to combat fraudulent or inaccurate “Made in America” advertising—a practice the Administration says has increased in the digital marketplace, particularly among foreign manufacturers targeting U.S. consumers. The Executive Order aims to protect “True American-made businesses” by providing “undiluted branding benefits and protection from unfair competition by fraudsters.”

Key federal priorities now include:

  • Prioritizing FTC Enforcement. The Executive Order directs the FTC Chairman to prioritize enforcement actions against manufacturers or sellers who falsely claim their products are “Made in America” or make similar U.S.-origin claims in violation of existing law.
     
  • Coordinated Agency Rulemaking and Guidance. The Executive Order directs federal agencies with country-of-origin labeling authority to consult with the FTC to consider new regulations and unified guidance promoting voluntary, accurate U.S.-origin labeling for products made or manufactured in the United States.
     
  • Federal Procurement Scrutiny. The Executive Order directs agencies overseeing government‑wide acquisition contracts to review and verify domestic‑origin claims for products sold to the federal government. Per the Executive Order, misrepresented products must be removed from procurement programs, and violators are to be referred to the Department of Justice for potential False Claims Act actions.

Takeaways for Businesses

Companies making U.S.-origin claims—explicit or implied—should expect increased scrutiny from the FTC and other federal agencies, including increased risk of False Claims Act investigations by the Department of Justice. Sellers on digital marketplaces in particular may face an uptick in scrutiny due to the Executive Order’s emphasis on online misrepresentation.
Companies who make “Made in America” claims should consider reviewing:

  • All marketing materials referencing “Made in America,” “Manufactured in the USA,” or similar origin claims;
     
  • Labeling and packaging practices; and
     
  • Supplier certifications and origin documentation.

Moreover, given the anticipated cross‑agency coordination, businesses should evaluate whether their internal systems are able to document manufacturing location, assembly steps, and material sourcing.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

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