Trump Administration Expands Travel Ban
Tuesday, December 23, 2025
On December 16, 2025, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation further restricting the entry of foreign nationals from select countries, citing national security and public safety concerns. The order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on January 1, 2026, expands upon Proclamation 10949 and imposes travel restrictions, enhanced screening measures, and targets nations deemed to have inadequate identity management and information-sharing practices. The stated aim is to prevent the entry of individuals who may pose a terrorism risk, threaten national security, or abuse United States immigration laws.

Quick Hits

  • On December 16, 2025, President Trump issued a proclamation restricting the entry of foreign nationals from select countries, effective January 1, 2026, citing national security and public safety concerns.
  • The proclamation affects nationals of newly designated countries who are outside the United States on January 1, 2026, and do not possess a valid visa, although it does not prohibit the issuance of new visa stamps.
  • Exceptions to the proclamation include U.S. permanent residents, dual nationals traveling on nondesignated country passports, certain nonimmigrant visa holders, athletes for major sporting events, and individuals whose travel serves a U.S. national interest.

Foreign Nationals Affected

Nationals of the newly designated countries will be impacted if they are outside the United States on January 1, 2026, and do not possess a valid visa.

Although the proclamation does not prohibit the issuance of new visa stamps to foreign nationals from the designated countries, consulates may decline to issue new visa stamps in light of the proclamation.

Designated Countries

The below chart summarizes the countries that continue to be affected by the travel ban and the newly added countries.

Full Travel Ban Partial Travel Ban
Suspends entry of immigrants and nonimmigrants for nationals of the following additional countries:

Burkina Faso
Laos
Mali
Niger
Sierra Leone
South Sudan
Syria

Suspends entry limitations on individuals holding Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents.

Continues to suspend entry of immigrants and nonimmigrants for nationals of the following countries:

Afghanistan
Burma (Myanmar)
Chad
Republic of the Congo
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Haiti
Iran
Libya
Somalia
Sudan
Yemen

 Suspends entry of immigrants and certain nonimmigrants (B-1, B-2, F, M, and J) for nationals of the following countries:

Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Benin
Burundi
Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
Cuba
Dominica
Gabon
The Gambia
Malawi
Mauritania
Nigeria
Senegal
Tanzania
Togo
Tonga
Venezuela
Zambia
Zimbabwe

The proclamation lifts the previous ban on nonimmigrant visas for nationals of Turkmenistan but maintains the suspension on immigrant visas.

Exceptions

The following individuals are not impacted by the proclamation:

  • U.S. permanent residents
  • Dual nationals of a designated country when traveling on a non-designated country passport
  • Individuals entering with certain nonimmigrant visas including A-1/A-2; C-2/C-3; G-1/G-2/G-3/G-4; or NATO-1/NATO-2/NATO-3/NATO-4/NATO-5/NATO-6
  • Athletes traveling for the World Cup, the Olympics, or other major sporting event, as determined by the secretary of state. (This includes coaches, necessary supporting roles, and immediate relatives.)
  • Special Immigrant Visas for U.S. government employees, and immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran
  • Exceptions determined by the attorney general, in coordination with the secretary of state and the secretary of homeland security for foreign nationals whose travel is determined to advance a critical U.S. national interest involving the U.S. Department of Justice
  • Foreign nationals whose travel is to serve a U.S. national interest, as determined by the secretary of state, in coordination with the secretary of homeland security

Analysis and Impact

Employers may want to consider the following:

International Travel

  • Foreign nationals from newly designated countries who are currently outside the United States should consider returning before the entry restrictions take effect on January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET.
  • Nationals of countries under full suspension are broadly barred from receiving new visas, and departing the United States after the January 1, 2026, effective date may result in the inability to return.
  • Nationals of partially restricted countries may face denials for specific visa categories, including B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.
  • Employment-based visa applicants from partially restricted countries may still receive new visas; however, the validity of the visa may be restricted, and applicants may face protracted screening procedures.
  • Employment-based green card applicants undergoing consular processing are expected to face suspensions in immigrant visa issuance.

Immigration Processing for Impacted Nationals Currently in the United States

The proclamation is not expected to restrict change or extension of status applications filed with USCIS or revoke existing visas or work authorization status for foreign nationals currently in the United States.

