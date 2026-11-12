Tripadvisor Ruling Highlights the Power, and Limits, of Online Terms

In D’Antonio v. Tripadvisor, LLC, Case No. 2684CV00331 (Mass. Super. Ct. Aug. 31, 2026), a Massachusetts Superior Court dismissed a California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) claim over Tripadvisor’s alleged use of a third-party advertising tracker. The plaintiff alleged that the Casale Media tracker collected IP addresses, device metadata, and unique identifiers, matched them to consumer profiles, and shared or sold the resulting information without consent. The court did not decide whether those alleged practices violated CIPA; it held that Tripadvisor’s Terms of Use selected Massachusetts law, which barred the plaintiff from pursuing the claim under California law.

The court relied on the earlier California court’s finding that the plaintiff had entered a valid contract through Tripadvisor’s online registration process. It also concluded independently that Tripadvisor gave reasonable notice of its Terms of Use and that the plaintiff manifested assent by proceeding through two registration screens displaying, “By proceeding, you agree to our Terms of Use.” Because plaintiff’s counsel acknowledged that the claim could not be reframed under Massachusetts law, the court dismissed the complaint with prejudice.

The decision highlights the potential value of well-drafted choice-of-law and forum-selection provisions, while underscoring that their enforceability depends on the circumstances, including the state’s connection to the transaction and the clarity of the online assent process. It does not eliminate CIPA exposure or resolve the merits of website-tracking claims; instead, it illustrates how contractual terms and litigation strategy can shape where and under what law those claims proceed. Companies should review their registration flows to confirm that terms are clearly presented, that users’ affirmative actions are tied to assent, and assess whether their choice-of-law and forum provisions fit their operations and customer relationships.