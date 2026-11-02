Trick or Treat? DEA’s Friday News Drop Gives Medical Marijuana Operators a Compliance Deadline and, to Many, Widespread Panic

DEA giveth and taketh away.

Whether you submitted your DEA registration application during the initial 60-day window or are still working toward federal registration, DEA’s new guidance requires your attention. For “timely applicants” (defined below), it means checking trading partners’ paperwork and establishing compliant supply chains by November 29, 2026. For operators who did not submit a complete application during that window, the implications are that they must obtain DEA registration before conducting activities that require it. Filing an application now does not authorize them to operate while they wait, despite earlier rumors that a late-filed application might permit continued operations at least until the application was withdrawn or denied.

We recently wrote on Budding Trends about the uncertainty surrounding DEA’s registration and inspection process. This guidance answers some important operational questions. The takeaway is that your own application status is a central part of the equation, but your suppliers’ and customers’ status matters, too.

First, Who Gets to Keep Operating While DEA Decides?

The guidance concerns “timely applicants — that is, entities that submitted a complete application for DEA registration to handle Schedule III medical marijuana between April 28 and June 26, 2026. Complete means both the completed application and payment of the applicable registration fee were submitted during that window.

Under the transitional authority DEA describes in 21 C.F.R. § 1301.13(k)(7), timely applicants can continue dispensing, manufacturing, or distributing Schedule III medical marijuana, as applicable, pursuant to their state medical marijuana licenses while their applications remain pending. The guidance also covers the specified marijuana extracts and naturally derived delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinols within its definition of Schedule III medical marijuana.

That authority does not survive a withdrawn application, a final DEA order denying the application, or the absence of the requisite state license. And this is guidance about the identified medical marijuana activities, not a general permission slip for every cannabis business or product. The guidance does clarify that it “does not have the force and effect of law and [is] not meant to bind the public in any way [but] is intended only to provide clarity to the public regarding existing requirements under the law or Department of Justice policies.”

Your State License Is Not a Free Pass

DEA says timely applicants can conduct covered activities with other timely applicants and with DEA registrants authorized to handle Schedule III medical marijuana. A timely distributor, for example, can obtain product from a timely manufacturer and distribute it to a timely dispenser. A DEA-registered dispensary can also receive product from a timely distributor.

The flip side is the part operators should underline. According to DEA, timely applicants and registrants cannot lawfully conduct these activities with entities that missed the complete-application window or never applied, unless and until those entities obtain DEA registration. A state medical marijuana license, standing alone, does not satisfy that federal counterparty requirement.

DEA says dealing with an ineligible counterparty could provide grounds to deny a pending application or revoke an existing registration. In other words, “we have bought from them for years” is not the diligence standard.

What If You Missed the Window or Your State Was Not Ready?

Missing the 60-day window does not mean a business can never obtain DEA registration. It means the business does not get the special permission to conduct covered activities while its application is pending. DEA’s guidance says those operators remain subject to the ordinary rule of not engaging in activities requiring registration until DEA grants the application and issues the registration certificate. Filing now is not the same as being authorized now.

That distinction has real commercial consequences. Until registration is granted, the operator cannot qualify as an eligible trading partner under the framework DEA describes. Suppliers and customers that are timely applicants or registrants have their own applications or registrations to protect, so a late applicant should expect requests for an actual registration certificate, not just proof that an application is in the queue. November 29 is a supply chain compliance deadline for timely applicants, not a reopened application window or a new right for late applicants to operate while they wait.

For operators in new medical marijuana states such as Alabama, this is not necessarily a story about someone forgetting to hit “submit.” Consider a business that could not identify a specific operating location during the federal window because the state licensing and implementation process had not progressed far enough. That operator may have been waiting on the state, not dragging its feet. But the guidance provides no express exception or alternative deadline for that situation. A state-law delay does not, under this guidance, turn an incomplete or later application into a timely one.

Our recommendation for operators in that position is to work with counsel to identify what remains necessary to submit a complete application, including resolving location and state-authorization issues, and move the registration process forward as soon as those prerequisites can be satisfied. Build actual DEA approval into opening dates, supply agreements, and delivery commitments rather than assuming that a pending application will suffice. If covered operations are already underway without timely-applicant protection or registration, promptly assess with counsel which activities must stop pending approval. Do not assume the guidance’s existing-inventory relief for timely dispenser and distributor applicants protects a late applicant’s inventory.

Operators affected by state implementation delays should also document those circumstances and consider seeking written clarification or appropriate relief from DEA, either directly or through coordinated industry and state-regulator engagement. One practical policy question is how should a federal transition accommodate businesses whose state programs were not far enough along to participate? This guidance does not supply that accommodation. Asking for it is sensible; treating it as already granted is not.

Trust but Verify, and Keep the Receipts

DEA identifies what adequate transitional due diligence generally should include, at a minimum. For a timely dispenser applicant, obtain the “Marijuana Dispensary Information Submission” confirmation received from DEA and verify the document control number, or DCN, through DEA’s Diversion Control website. For timely manufacturers and distributors, obtain DEA’s application submission confirmation and likewise verify the DCN.

For registered counterparties, obtain a copy of the DEA registration certificate. Obtain the relevant state license, verify that it is active, and maintain records of all the diligence conducted.

Our practical recommendation: Build a counterparty file that purchasing and compliance can actually use. Capture the supporting documents, verification results, and verification date, and establish a process for responding to changes in status. A representation in a contract can help allocate risk. It should not replace the verification DEA describes.

There is also a useful recordkeeping clarification. DEA registrants must maintain the records required for Schedule III controlled substances under 21 C.F.R. part 1304. When transacting with a timely applicant, those records can use the applicant’s DCN where a DEA registration number would otherwise be required.

The Laboratory Exception Is Narrower Than You Might Think

DEA recognizes a testing problem in that state rules may require third-party laboratory testing, but an appropriate DEA-registered laboratory may not be available. The agency says it does not intend to penalize timely applicants or registrants for sending de minimis quantities to a non-DEA-registered analytical laboratory in the same state, provided they retain detailed distribution records and the guidance’s availability conditions are satisfied.

Those conditions matter. DEA limits this enforcement discretion to circumstances in which either no laboratory anywhere in the United States is DEA-registered to test Schedule III medical marijuana, or state law prohibits out-of-state shipments and no qualifying DEA-registered laboratory exists in the operator’s state. This is not an exception for a preferred lab, a cheaper lab, or a lab that is simply more convenient.

November 29 Is the Date; Existing Inventory Gets Different Treatment

DEA expects timely applicants to finish verifying existing trading partners and establish compliant supply chains no later than November 29, 2026. That leaves little room for a leisurely vendor questionnaire campaign. Operators should identify counterparties whose status is uncertain now, request documentation, and assess replacement sources before a missing confirmation becomes a product shortage.

Importantly, DEA separately addresses inventory already on hand. Timely dispenser applicants and timely distributor applicants may continue possessing, dispensing, and distributing existing inventory acquired before issuance of the guidance, including inventory obtained from entities that do not qualify as timely applicants or DEA registrants, so long as the activities are otherwise authorized.

That is relief for specified existing inventory, not an ongoing sourcing exception. Nor should operators assume the guidance extends that express inventory treatment to manufacturers. Our recommendation is to document acquisition dates and distinguish covered existing inventory from new purchases. And do not read the November 29 transition language as an unrestricted invitation to stock up from ineligible suppliers.

The Bottom Line

For timely applicants, the assignment is straightforward even if the execution is not. Confirm your own eligibility, verify the businesses on both sides of your transactions, document the work, examine your testing arrangements, and get your supply chain in order before November 29. For operators outside that group, including those held back by state implementation timelines, the priority is a complete application and actual DEA registration before undertaking activities that require it. Waiting for DEA to decide your application does not mean waiting to do your diligence. But unless you qualify for the timely-applicant protection, it does mean waiting for approval before conducting those activities.

Thanks for stopping by.