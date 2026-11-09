Treasury and IRS Publish Opportunity Zone 2.0 Designations: 6,576 Census Tracts Effective Jan. 1, 2027
Monday, November 9, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On Nov. 5, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS announced the new Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) 2.0 designations for all 50 states, the territories, and the District of Columbia. A total of 6,576 census tracts have been designated, of which 2,594 (approximately 39.4%) are rural tracts eligible for the enhanced rural incentives for QOZ fund investors under the QOZ 2.0 program.

The new designations take effect Jan. 1, 2027, and remain in effect for 10 years. The complete list of designated tracts can be found here.

Qualified Opportunity Zone 2.0 Designations: Census Tracts and Effective Date

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) (referred to by Treasury as the Working Families Tax Cuts) permanently renewed the Opportunity Zone tax incentive, added enhanced incentives for investments in eligible rural communities, and established a process for designating eligible census tracts as qualified opportunity zones every 10 years. This announcement is the first round of designations under that process. All 6,576 tracts nominated by the close of the nomination window have been designated as QOZs effective Jan. 1, 2027.

The list identifies each designated tract by census tract number, QOZ ID, state or territory, county or county-equivalent entity, and rural or non-rural status. It covers 56 states and other jurisdictions. The jurisdictions with the most designated tracts are California (620), Texas (608), New York (430), Florida (342), and Ohio (260).

Considerations

Investors, funds, and developers may wish to confirm whether existing or planned project sites fall within a census tract designated effective Jan. 1, 2027, and whether the tract is designated as rural.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION AND SUMMARY OF COLLATERAL DISPOSITION
Published: 6 November, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL UNDER UNIFORM COMMERCIAL CODE
Published: 6 November, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Weather Technology Company
Published: 4 November, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fellowship Logistics Group, LLC
Published: 4 November, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY 363 SALE: Newly Issued Equity in Milwaukee Hotel
Published: 29 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: NarcX Solutions Inc.
Published: 29 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CHS Holdings Group LLC
Published: 27 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tarpon Avenue Holdings, LLC
Published: 27 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Enterprise Software Business
Published: 26 October, 2026
UCC Public Sale Notice – Adjournment
Published: 22 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brass Works Urban Renewal Company, LLC
Published: 2 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 