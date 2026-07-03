Travel App to Pay $35M to Settle FTC Allegations It Charged Fees Without Consent
Friday, July 3, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On July 2, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission announced that the companies that operate the Hopper travel apps have agreed to pay $35 million and will be prohibited from purportedly deceiving consumers about fees to settle the Federal Trade Commission’s allegations that they unfairly charged consumers hidden fees and misrepresented the total prices consumers would pay and the benefits of the companies’ VIP Support and Price Freeze services.

The FTC’s complaint alleges that despite its “no hidden fees” promises, Canadian company Hopper Inc. and its subsidiary Hopper (USA) Inc., unfairly charged users without their consent for “Tip” and VIP Support fees that the company claimed were optional yet were hidden and pre-selected for consumers.

“Hopper deceived consumers by showing them a total price that did not include hidden, pre-selected fees,” said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The Commission will continue to use all available tools to promote price transparency and to combat unfair and deceptive pricing, billing and cancellation practices.”

Hopper allows consumers to search and book airfares, lodging and rental cars primarily through its apps. Until mid-2023, when consumers were ready to purchase their booking, they saw a screen with the “total price” and a Swipe to Book button that allegedly failed to adequately disclose that the company would add charges for Tip and VIP Support fees, according to the complaint. These “optional” fees were pre-selected and hidden on an app screen that only appeared if the consumer scrolled down, alleges the FTC. Since 2023, Hopper has continued to fail to disclose that Tip fees were optional, according to the complaint.

Consumers routinely complained that they did not consent to these extra fees, which have generated millions of dollars in additional revenue for the company, the complaint alleges. For example, one consumer complained that, “I did not intend to buy the VIP support. Honestly it feels like ya’ll snuck that in on the final screen at the bottom and opted me in.”

Company employees also raised concerns about these tactics, according to the complaint. For example, in internal communications, numerous employees purportedly expressed concern about Hopper’s fees tactics, including one who said, “To me, the problem here is that we’re tricking users.”

The complaint alleges that the company’s own internal testing showed that the Tip and VIP Support fees were deceptively hidden and that if Hopper adequately disclosed these fees and made them unselected by default, most consumers would decline them.

In addition to charging consumers for the VIP Support fee without their express informed consent, the complaint alleges that Hopper also misrepresented the benefits consumers would receive from the VIP Support service. For example, Hopper purportedly said that VIP Support would ensure consumers could reach customer service “instantly” or within a few minutes. Many consumers who purchased VIP Support were often unable to reach a customer support agent at all or had to wait substantial amounts of time, according to the complaint.

Hopper also has deceived users about the benefits they would receive by purchasing its “Price Freeze” service, also known as “Hold the Room,” according to the complaint. The company has said the service would allow consumers to hold or freeze an advertised price for a travel booking for a period of time so a consumer can book the travel later for the same price and that the fee paid for Price Freeze will be applied to the total price of the booking, the FTC states.

The complaint alleges, however, that Hopper has failed to clearly disclose key restrictions including that Price Freeze only protects the price up to a certain amount and only if the booking is still available. In addition, the company fails to apply the Price Freeze fee toward the cost of booking as promised, the complaint alleges.

The complaint alleges that, through this conduct, Hopper violated the FTC Act and, for short-term lodging bookings since May 12, 2025, the FTC’s Unfair and Deceptive Fees Rule.

Under the proposed order, Hopper must pay $35 million, which will be used for consumer redress. In addition to the monetary judgment, the company is prohibited from misrepresenting any fees and must clearly and conspicuously disclose fees and charges, as well as the total price of any goods or services and the final amount of payment for any transaction.

© 2026 Hinch Newman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CSS Inc.
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Hinch Newman LLP

FTC Seeks Comment on X Corp. Petition to Set Aside or Modify FTC Order
by: Richard B. Newman
Shutterstock to Pay $35M to Settle FTC Allegations Over Subscription and Cancellation Procedures
by: Richard B. Newman
Court Holds Payment Processor in Contempt for Violating FTC Order
by: Richard B. Newman
Institute for Responsible Influence Certification Program Gets Underway
by: Richard B. Newman
What Platforms Need to Know About Compliance with the FTC Take It Down Act
by: Richard B. Newman
California BCSA Attorney on What Companies Need to Know About the New Business + Regulatory Agency
by: Richard B. Newman
FTC Bans Data Broker From Selling Sensitive Location Data
by: Richard B. Newman
NYC DCWP Sues Tow Truck Operator for Alleged Junk Fees
by: Richard B. Newman
New York AG Secures Over $5M from Crypto Platform for Alleged Promotion of Fraudulent Investment Scheme
by: Richard B. Newman
NYC Mayor and DCWP Commissioner Announce First-In-The-Nation Municipal “Click to Cancel” Rule
by: Richard B. Newman
FTC Announces StubHub Refunding $10MM in Fees to Consumers for Alleged Deceptive Ticket Pricing
by: Richard B. Newman
FTC and Maryland Attorney General Secure Refunds and Penalties Against Auto Group for Alleged Deceptive Pricing Practices
by: Richard B. Newman
New York Attorney General Subpoena Defense Counsel on Top Consumer Complaints of 2025
by: Richard B. Newman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 