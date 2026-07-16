Translating Markets: Jamila Piracci on Policy, Markets and Risk [Podcast]
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

What do financial markets and motherhood have in common? More than you might think.

In this episode, Jamila Piracci, principal of Roos Innovations, joins host Dee Martin to explore the delicate act of translating financial markets to increase understanding between the public and private sectors. Jamila reflects on the ways motherhood, music, and entrepreneurship have shaped her leadership and decision-making over the years, guiding her journey from public service to building her own firm.

© 2026 Bracewell LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bracewell LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 