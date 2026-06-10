Transferring a Disney Vacation Club Interest to the Next Generation

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) contracts are more than vacation perks. They are deeded real property interests that require thoughtful estate planning. Whether points were purchased years ago or more recently, understanding how a DVC contract is titled, and how it will transfer at death, is critical to avoiding probate, unintended ownership outcomes, and potential family disputes.

Three Ways to Title a DVC Contract

Most DVC contracts are governed by Florida law. Generally, title may be held in three ways: individually, in a revocable trust, or through a corporate entity such as a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation. Each structure has different implications for estate administration, tax planning, creditor protection, and long-term membership management.

1. Individual Ownership

Individual ownership can take several forms, including tenancy in common, joint tenancy, joint tenancy with right of survivorship, or tenancy by the entireties. If the deed does not specify the form of ownership, and the owners are not married, Florida law defaults to tenancy in common, meaning each owner holds a separate interest that may be subject to probate.

Joint tenancy with right of survivorship allows a DVC interest to transfer automatically to the surviving owner without probate. Tenancy by the entireties, available only to married couples, provides similar survivorship benefits along with certain creditor protections under Florida law.

For out-of-state owners, the form of title may also determine whether ancillary probate proceedings in Florida are required upon the death of an owner.

2. Titling a DVC Contact in a Trust

A revocable living trust is a common planning vehicle for DVC ownership. A properly funded trust allows the grantor to retain full control during life while enabling the contract to pass to designated beneficiaries at death without probate.

Trust planning also allows families to establish customized provisions addressing maintenance fees, usage rights, and long-term governance of the membership. For example, a trust may require beneficiaries to contribute toward annual dues or risk losing usage privileges. These tailored provisions can help preserve the value of the membership and reduce the likelihood of disputes.

Families should also evaluate whether the trust should retain ownership through the contract’s expiration or distribute interests outright to beneficiaries. Ongoing trust ownership can provide centralized management but may involve continuing administration costs and tax filings.

3. Ownership Through an LLC or Corporation

In some cases, families may hold DVC contracts through an LLC or corporation. While less common, entity ownership can provide a formal structure for shared ownership, allocation of usage rights, and financial obligations through operating agreements or bylaws. Families considering entity ownership should consult legal and tax advisors regarding governance, liability exposure, and potential tax consequences.

Planning for Multiple Contracts and Multiple Heirs

Families with more than one child should consider whether purchasing several smaller contracts rather than a single large contract may allow for cleaner division of ownership. Separate contracts can be distributed individually and may be easier to sell on the secondary market if a beneficiary chooses not to retain the membership.

A key operational consideration is that contracts must carry consistent titling to be linked under a single membership number. Differently titled contracts or separate trusts may create additional membership numbers, which can complicate point management and reservation planning. Similarly, differing Use Years may complicate your vacation planning, but individual heirs may have differing preferences that may be accommodated.

Retitling an Existing DVC Contract

Owners who initially titled their contracts individually may later transfer them into a trust through an established retitling process. This process typically includes administrative fees and timing considerations, including potential restrictions related to pending reservations. Advance planning can help minimize disruptions.

Key Takeaways

Because DVC contracts are deeded real property interests, titling decisions directly affect probate exposure, transfer tax planning, creditor protection, and long-term family governance. Revocable trusts often provide flexibility and continuity, while entity ownership may be appropriate for complex shared arrangements.