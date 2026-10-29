Training the Next Generation of Lawyers in the Age of AI, What In-House Counsel Should Look for in their Outside Legal Teams
Thursday, October 29, 2026

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The legal profession’s apprenticeship model has never been as reliable as many might think. Junior lawyers do not automatically learn from late-night proofreading, routine markups, or being assigned work without guidance. Their development often depends on being paired with a senior lawyer who has the time and skill to teach, and work on matters that allow room to learn. AI gives law firms a chance to make that development more deliberate. For in-house counsel choosing outside advisers, the question is not only whether a firm uses AI efficiently, but whether it is preparing junior lawyers to become the thoughtful, commercially aware counselors clients will need over time.

AI can either strengthen apprenticeship or hollow it out. When lawyers use it to bypass junior associates’ participation in research, drafting, or analysis, they may save time while removing opportunities to learn how experienced lawyers frame problems and weigh tradeoffs. However, when senior and junior lawyers work together to define a task, identify reliable sources, assess AI-generated work, and discuss what the tool missed, the process can make legal reasoning more visible. Junior lawyers can build skills by checking outputs against source material, testing the strength of the analysis, and explaining how revisions serve the client’s goals. The aim is not to preserve tedious work for its own sake, but to protect the productive struggle through which sound judgment develops. That judgment matters earlier in a lawyer’s career as AI accelerates legal work and raises expectations. AI fluency is more than writing effective prompts: it means knowing when to use AI, what context and sources matter, what a good answer should contain, and whether the result is reliable for the client’s legal and commercial needs. Those abilities require foundational knowledge, supervision, and feedback, not just access to a tool. In-house legal teams can ask outside firms how AI fits into their training and review practices, and whether junior lawyers have meaningful opportunities to develop these skills. Firms that invest in that development may deliver more than near-term efficiency because they can build a stronger pipeline of advisers who understand both the law and the clients they serve

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