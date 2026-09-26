TRAIGA: Texas’s New AI Law Now in Effect

On January 1, 2026, Texas’s newest law addressing the growing issues of data privacy and the use of Artificial Intelligence went into effect. The Texas Responsible Artificial Intelligence Governance Act (TRAIGA) was passed by the 89th Texas Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2025.

The law’s central focus is on restricting and regulating the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems in Texas, which includes adding new prohibitions and requirements on anyone who develops or deploys AI systems in the private sector.

What does TRAIGA prohibit?

Under TRAIGA, private entities are prohibited from developing or deploying AI systems in a manner that:

Intentionally aims to incite or encourage a person to commit physical self-harm (including suicide), harm another person, or engage in criminal activity;

Serves the sole intent of producing, assisting or aiding in producing or distributing child pornography or certain sexually explicit “deep fake” videos or images;

Impairs a person’s individual rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution; or

Unlawfully discriminates against a protected class in violation of state or federal law.

TRAIGA also prohibits governmental entities from using or deploying AI systems for uniquely identifying a specific individual using biometric data or gathering images or other media without the individual’s consent if such gathering would infringe on the individual’s rights, as well as barring “social scoring” by government entities to evaluate or classify people based on social behavior or personal characteristics, or developing or deploying such systems for the purpose of identifying individuals using biometric data or data from the internet or other public sources without the individual’s consent.

How does TRAIGA prohibit unlawful discrimination?

While TRAIGA’s prohibitions against self-harm and sexual content attract more attention as “high risk” AI systems, the law’s emphasis on unlawful discrimination is of particular concern for many businesses that utilize AI in aspects of their Human Resources, employee evaluation, or recruitment process. Although TRAIGA expressly notes that disparate impact alone is not sufficient to establish a violation, the law otherwise bars any intentional discrimination.

Are any industries treated differently under TRAIGA?

Yes. Although TRAIGA’s requirements generally apply across all industries, the law carves out two unique cases. First, the law’s prohibition on unlawful discrimination does not apply to insurance companies for the purposes of providing insurance services if the company is already subject to statutes regulating unfair discrimination, unfair methods of competition, or unfair or deceptive acts or practices related to the insurance industry.

Additionally, if an AI system is used to provide health care services or treatment, the provider of such service or treatment must provide a clear and conspicuous disclosure to the patient (or patient’s representative) no later than the date the service or treatment is first provided (except in case of emergency).

What are the penalties for violating TRAIGA and who can enforce its prohibitions?

Like other recent efforts by Texas to secure residents’ data privacy and biometric data, TRAIGA does not provide a private cause of action, but tasks the Texas Attorney General with enforcing any violations of TRAIGA following a sixty-day cure period following a notice of violation. Civil penalties under the law can range for $10,000 to $12,000 per violation for any “curable” violation, while penalties for “uncurable” violations can be as high as $80,000 to $200,000 per violation. The law further incentivizes prompt remediation by applying civil penalties for ongoing violations of between $2,000 and $40,000 daily as long as the violation continues.

What can businesses do to comply with TRAIGA?

As AI use is a developing field, TRAIGA also encourages businesses to take proactive steps to adopt compliance measures and self-audit protocols by providing various safe harbors and affirmative defenses for parties who identify potential violations through internal review, adversarial testing, or compliance with recognized risk management frameworks, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework.

The Texas Attorney General has demonstrated a growing interest in prosecuting technology-related violations in recent years, resulting in several high-profile settlements in the hundreds of millions and billions of dollars. In light of this enforcement priority, Texas businesses should proactively take steps to ensure their actions are compliant with TRAIGA and all other recent data privacy and data security laws in effect, including:

Evaluating whether and how they are using any AI system in the workplace, especially with regard to employment decisions

Creating AI-specific policies and procedures to ensure any AI use, now or in the future, is regulated and potential violations can be identified and cured promptly

Developing procedures for self-auditing and internal review of AI systems prior to full roll-out, and

Adopting a recognized AI risk management framework, such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework

If your organization is one of the many adopting AI use in any aspect of its operations, it is essential that you conduct a prompt review of your usage to ensure your entity is not at risk of non-compliance.